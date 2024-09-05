Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Decomposed body of man found in Hadfield Street apartment

Sep 05, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of 57-year-old Anthony Kissoon was found in his Hadfield Street apartment on Tuesday afternoon, police have confirmed.

The discovery was made by the man’s cousin Frederick Kissoon. Police said that the man lived alone. “According to the cousin, the deceased complained of feeling unwell on several occasions, and on the day in question, he went to visit him, and as he entered the deceased’s yard, he detected an unpleasant odour,” police said in a press release.

He made his way into the apartment and the deceased was observed lying on the northern side of his bedroom floor unresponsive. As standard procedure, the police and the emergency medical services were contacted and the man was pronounced dead by a doctor attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation. The scene was processed by a team from the Criminal Investigations Department Headquarters Crime laboratory and an examination of the body revealed that there were no signs of injury. Kissoon’s body is currently at the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination while investigations are ongoing.

