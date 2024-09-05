Days Like Dese sitcom returns to local TV

Kaieteur News – DAYS LIKE DESE – a local Guyanese sitcom returns to TV from Saturday for 13 half-hour episodes. GEMS Theatre Productions, said in a press release.

GEMS Theatre in collaboration with NCN TV, will be presenting the popular TV sitcom ‘Days like Dese’, on NCN TV 11 from Saturday, September 7 at 17:00hrs with a repeat broadcast on Monday, September 9 at 09:30hrs for Season 4.

Each Saturday for 13 weeks, there will be a new episode and repeated on Monday of Season 4. Seasons 1 to 3 were previously aired from 2018-2020. There was an absence of the sitcom over the COVID years. Thirty-nine (39) episodes of the sitcom previously aired are available on YouTube.

Actors in Season 4 are Ron Robinson, Mark Kazim, Nathaya Whaul, Shenadia Ferrier, Linden Whaul, Safira Abrahim-Williams, Makaya Smith, Aletha Grant, Simone Dowding, Mark Luke-Edwards, Rajan Tiwari, Tieanna Jordan, Kirk Jardine, Melissa Morgan and Brandon Singh.

In Season 4, we see the Rupaul family enjoy some of the recreational sights of Guyana and visit to our Ancient County. Grandpa Rue takes his adopted grandson on a tour of Georgetown to see the last sites of our garden city before it is overtaken by development. David Rupaul is promoted and he and family moved to their own home and gets a new housekeeper. David meets up with his longtime police friend, Jack, who returns from the interior and wants to get back with his longtime girlfriend, Maybelle, who was David’s family housekeeper and who is now Grandpa Rue’s housekeeper. Jack and Maybelle lost touch with each other.

David and Susan hire a new maid. Uncle Sunny gets a new ‘girlfriend’ and is seriously together into big time farming. Episode 4 examines family togetherness and good relationships between all members of a household. The growing tension between Venezuela and Guyana and the Rupauls reaction to this situation and its effect on them and their patriotic commitment to their country are discussed throughout the sitcom. In dealing with the Venezuelan situation in the sitcom, the Rupauls aim to educate its audience and give them a clearer understanding of the situation.

The sitcom is written by Kirk Jardine and Gem Madhoo and directed by Gem Madhoo-Nascimento. It has been made possible with assistance from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Health, German’s Restaurant, Readymix Concrete Ltd, Sterling Products Ltd, EPA, GRA, GPL, IPED and Sankar’s Auto Works.