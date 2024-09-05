Latest update September 5th, 2024 12:59 AM

Beggars, Begging, and the Beggaring of Guyana

Sep 05, 2024 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh beggars multiplying like rabbits in this country. Yuh cyah walk down de road without somebady stretching out a hand. But here’s the kicker—dem beggars might just be showing us a sneak peek into our future. Yuh see, we tink we sitting on a goldmine with all this oil business, but lemme tell yuh, if we don’t fix that oil contract, we might all be beggars too.

De government running fast, putting up buildings, bridges and paving roads fuh de oilmen. Butt who gon pay fuh all de damage? Dem fellas drilling here, digging there, and what we getting outta all this? A couple dollars that can’t even fix de damage fuh servicing dee oil industry.

Dem boys seh we heading down a slippery slope, borrowing money like it growing on trees, just to patch up de mess we making. We paving roads today, and by tomorrow we begging China, IDB and anybody who listening fuh loans to fix what we broke. Dem oil dollars ain’t enough to cover de bill, and soon we gon find weself in a deep hole, begging just like dem on de street corner.

But yuh know how it go—who ain’t hear gon feel. Right now, dem leaders turning a blind eye, smiling like all is well, while we digging we own grave. When de oil done and de bills come due, dem same beggars we see today gon be looking like de lucky ones. Dem boys seh, we better wake up before we all end up on de street, hat in hand, begging fuh a lil change.

Or worse yet, begging fuh forgiveness from de generations who gotta deal with de mess we leave behind.

Talk half. Leff half

Features/Columnists

