President Irfaan Ali: A Disappointment in Leadership and Accountability

Dear Editor,

The stench of corruption is very strong under the leadership of President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo. Everyone knows and many benefit from corruption in public service, from awarding of contracts to persons with zero experience regarding the work they bid for. It seems the only people who do not know or pretend not to know, are President Ali and Vice President Jagdeo.

As a concerned citizen of Guyana, I feel compelled to express my deep disappointment in President Irfaan Ali’s leadership and the direction our country is headed. Despite his promises of transparency and change, President Ali’s tenure has been marred by allegations of corruption, echoing the troubling legacy of his predecessor, Bharrat Jagdeo. In fact, it was President Ali who made available prime seafront land – Pradoville Two – to construct a gated community consisting mainly of former PPP government ministers and their top-notch friends in the private sector and discipline forces.

Moreover, President Ali’s administration appears more focused on shielding itself from criticism than addressing genuine concerns of the Guyanese people. His apparent alliance with foreign lobbyists in the USA who are associated with the Republican Party, yes, the very party that Donald Trump leads, in crucial sectors like oil and gas raises serious questions about who truly benefits from our nation’s resources.

It is disheartening to see a government that seems more concerned with maintaining power and appeasing party loyalists than uplifting the entire nation. The reliance on ethnic voting blocs and patronage undermines democratic principles and perpetuates a cycle of unaccountable governance.

History has shown us the dangers of complacency in the face of destructive governments. We cannot afford to ignore the parallels between our current situation and those of other nations where corruption and mismanagement have led to prolonged suffering for ordinary citizens.

Guyana deserves better than the false dichotomy of PPP and PNC dominance. We are endowed with vast natural resources that should be fueling prosperity and a high quality of life for all Guyanese, yet we remain one of the poorest nations in the Caribbean; i.e. the 2nd poorest just behind Haiti, imagine that.

As concerned citizens, we must demand accountability, transparency, and a genuine commitment to national development from our leaders. It is time to explore alternatives that prioritize the interests of all Guyanese, not just a select few.

Regards,

C.A. Singh