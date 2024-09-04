Missing girl, 16 years old, suspected to be in C Field Sophia

Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing since August 26 is suspected to be somewhere in C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

In a statement via the Guyana Police Force Facebook page, the minor was identified as

Maria Amelia Mangar, a student of the Leonora Secondary School on the West Coast of Demerara.

The teen was last seen on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Lot 5 B Anna Catherina, WCD clad in a pair of short black pants and a white and black T-shirt. The police are asking the public that if anyone sees the teen to make contact with her mother Ameela Mangar on # 694-1658 or the Leonora Police Station on 268-2222, 268-2328.