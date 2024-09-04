Missing girl, 16 years old, suspected to be in C Field Sophia

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 16-year-old girl who has been reported missing since August 26 is suspected to be somewhere in C Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
In a statement via the Guyana Police Force Facebook page, the minor was identified as
Maria Amelia Mangar, a student of the Leonora Secondary School on the West Coast of Demerara.
The teen was last seen on Monday, August 26, 2024 at Lot 5 B Anna Catherina, WCD clad in a pair of short black pants and a white and black T-shirt. The police are asking the public that if anyone sees the teen to make contact with her mother Ameela Mangar on # 694-1658 or the Leonora Police Station on 268-2222, 268-2328.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In its continued effort to ensure that Guyanese athletes are afforded every opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of...
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Maths has proven a problem for some of our politicians. And it now seems that the disease has spread... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]