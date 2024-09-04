 Man killed during row in cemetery 

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:59 AM

Sep 04, 2024

Kaieteur News – Police in Regional Division Nine are investigating the murder of Julio Mandook, a resident of Aishalton Village, South Rupununi, which occurred on Monday.

The incident reportedly took place around 1:00 p.m. According to Guyana Police Force (GPF), Mandook, along with several others, had gone to the Aishalton Cemetery to build a tomb and were consuming alcohol. The group was digging sand from a nearby walkway, approximately 600 meters from the tomb site, when the suspect, 18-year-old Delson Brown, intervened.

Brown allegedly warned Mandook to stop removing sand from the walkway, as it could cause damage. An argument ensued, escalating into a physical altercation, during which Mandook was stabbed. Brown fled the scene following the incident.

One of the men assisting with the sand returned to the walkway and discovered Mandook bleeding from a chest wound. He was immediately rushed to the Aishalton District Hospital, where he received treatment and was admitted. During a visit from his reputed wife, Mandook recounted the events before succumbing to his injury.

Police have since arrested Brown, who remains in custody as the investigation continues.

