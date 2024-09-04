How the PPP leadership dehumanises its citizens

Kaieteur News – There are a few things that I know about the PPP as a party and government, and they are that many too much for me to know. Yes, they are that dirty, that disgusting. There are some other things that have come to me from trusted sources, that instill horror and recoiling. No! such cannot be. But they are, and are part of the PPP leadership norms, the expectations and the delivery that blend in a smooth and rotted whole, a rich and raucous reality.

My challenge is where to start and what to select to put into the public spotlight, as to how low and how revolting the PPP of Dr. Cheddi Jagan has declined, the degradations that are now inseparable from where the part is and what it just must be going forward.

Men and women in the PPP, especially those not of the tribe, not with the founding royalty heritage, are pushed to prove themselves. They must be prepared to do anything to anybody on any issue at any time. However low it is, they must go to get the dirty job done. Execrable stuff has been thrown at people. Social media has been employed to wage war against Guyanese found offensive, those who incense the PPP leadership team, just by their mere presence. No letter is needed, no column to be crafted. Just what the offenders and parasites stand for is enough to trigger uncontrolled rage and viciousness, which is then either passed on by whispers or nods to the willing in the PPP, who conjure the dirty and the criminal to demonize other citizens. Often, no word from above is needed, because there are many in the PPP who take matters into their own hands by interpreting what vile action would soothe and please the wrathful and odious in the PPP leadership cabal. It may be, depending on the circumstances, a one-man cabal, or the soulless brain trust that is all about dealing by any means necessary with those who stand in the PPP’s way, and that of its narratives.

Men and women go into the highest house in this country, the National Assembly of the Guyanese people, and all but drop their pants and shed their shorts (and panties) to get at political opponents. It is done before the cameras, and the watching diplomatic corps and the foreign commercial contingent whose electronic feeds facilitate them having a ringside seat. PPP men and women seek to outdo one another with the revolting and the stomach churning. Most prominent is how the PPP inspires one section of Guyana’s demographic to attack members from the opposition in that same segment in this country’s highest lawmaking house. If it could happen there, it could happen anywhere. If it could be hurled by one against the other in parliament, then why not outside of it and at anybody that must be victimized with the venomous and what is utterly reprehensible. There is nothing that is out of bounds; there are no limits to the stream of vituperation and vindictiveness in which men and women twist themselves. Just to prove their points, whatever those are. Just to show the bosses in the PPP how loyal they are, how trusted they can be, to do the dirty jobs for party and government, while their peers sit in silent and smug satisfaction. It was how Adolf Hitler and Reinhard Heydrich and Josef Goebbels used Jews against their fellow Jews, and then others who were made of stubborn streaks that just would not bow to the Nazi line almost a hundred years ago. This is what the PPP as an entity has done to some of its people. This is how it dehumanizes its own. This is how there are those in the PPP who are willing to cast off all civilized restraints and dehumanize themselves. Thus: it is an easy step to dehumanize and denigrate and demonize the objects of the party’s and its leadership wrath.

There were a few who came into the PPP with their own baggage admittedly. So, they were only too glad to take more warm baths in the sewer and engage in hurling obscenities at others, in efforts to vanquish them, or silence them. I think that, considering the source and pedigree of those in the PPP tasked with dirty and dirtier jobs, it was second nature to them to dehumanize for the party’s sake, and then to dehumanize other Guyanese. It is what gives them standing in the highest PPP circles. Like proven guerilla fighters and terrorists, they are given a hero’s welcome, which spurs onto greater crimes. That much is expected. The unexpected was when those who were seen as breaths of fresh air for a PPP that needed it, and cut from a different quality cloth, turned out to just as scurrilous and just as uninhibited in doing whatever it takes to be in the good graces of the party and its leadership. Thus: no-holds barred and take no prisoners have become PPP standard operating practice and its now irreversible way of life.

There is another instance of the depraved levels to which the PPP has pushed its fanatics. While one leader carries on with his usual rabid rage, the party’s followers are right there and then openly sharing on social media what is violent and dangerous, as they feed off his words and hates. I wonder where those vaunted watchdog commissions are, the police observers, when all this is in plain sight. Perhaps, they have been dehumanized, too. In this Darwinian world crafted by the PPP leadership, the most willing survive, the most revolting rise, and the most self-degrading thrive. It is how the PPP dehumanizes its own people. It is why they have no qualms about dehumanizing other Guyanese, deserving or not.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper.)