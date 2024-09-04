Housty, Riehl among trio reappointed to Law Reform Commission

…as President Ali calls for closer look at challenges of AI and digitisation

Kaieteur News – Three members of the Law Reform Commission were on Tuesday reappointed by President Irfaan Ali after their term in office expired. The trio was initially appointed in August 2021.

At a simple ceremony held at the Office of the President, Attorneys Teni Housty, Clarissa Riehl and Deenawati Pandy.

The reappointment of the three attorneys was witnessed by Chancellor of the Judiciary (ag) Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall, SC, Director of Public Prosecutions Shalimar Ali-Hack, SC, Solicitor General, Nigel Hawke, Chief Parliamentary Counsel Charles Fung-A-Fat, Chairperson of the Law Reform Commission Emily Dodson, President of the Bar Association of Guyana, Kamal Ramkarran, and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Legal Affairs, Adele Diane Tricia Cole-Clarke.

The Law Reform Commission was established by virtue of Act No. 4 of 2016 of the Laws of Guyana. It aims at keeping under review the laws of Guyana for the purpose of simplification, modernization, systematic development and reform for all other connected matters.

President Irfaan Ali congratulated the appointees while noting that their reappointment “reappointment represents an affirmation of confidence in your ability to continue the work that you have commenced.”

The Head-of-State noted that the work of the Law Reform Commission is critical in developing the country’s legal system.

“…Frequent changes in the composition of the commission could jeopardize the progress made, (and) it can disrupt the continuity and effectiveness of the commission’s ongoing work programme.”

President Ali said, “The government reposes confidence in the abilities and commitment of the current members of the Law Reform Commission, we remain dedicated to supporting your work providing the necessary resources and valuing your recommendations.”

Reminding the members of the Law Reform Commission of their duties, the President noted that it is important to exercise patience and careful consideration.

“It involves expansive research, extensive consultation and exacting standards of analysis, this deliberate approach is essential to producing a final product that can withstand critical scrutiny, by taking the time to get it right, we ensure that our laws are well crafted, serving the needs of our society,” he said.

Challenges

Meanwhile, President Ali made specific mention of existing and new challenges that must be taken into consideration by the Commission.

“AI is one such challenge, how are we going to ensure that the body of our laws are protected, our institutions are protected and we develop a cross-cutting basis through which we can address the challenges of AI and digitization,” he questioned while noting that “It is imperative that we analyze the entire body of laws to see how and where the gaps exist and to recommend solution, to recommend overarching solutions that cut across all the laws.”

The President urged members of the Commission to attend consultations hosted by the government so that they can gain a better understanding of challenges affecting persons and the dynamics affecting the country’s competitiveness and sustainability.

“Areas in which there is sustainability can be further advanced and to recommend the government, steps and adjustments or amendments that can help to foster and continue to build that modern architecture and framework that we would like, every aspect of national life to operate under,” he said during the ceremony.

President Ali reminded the reappointed members of the Commission that the experience gained during their first tenure on the Commission will serve them well, as they embark on another term.

“…Of course, your work is not that show peace that you will see everywhere, every day in the newspaper. You are not the best of the media, but your work is quiet, deliberate, steady, time consuming but unfortunately the public would hear about the Law Reform Commission but never understand the magnitude of work and time and research and deliberation that goes on in this commission to help craft a legal system that is responsive and innovative enough to sustain our development as a nation and as a people.”

Meantime, the President urged the Commission’s members to examine the Silica City project – Guyana’s first smart urban centre, by looking at the country’s existing laws and creating a legal perspective for Silica City.

“I will like you to look at our existing laws and to look at the plans for Silica City and come up with a body, a framework that would allow us from a legislative perspective, a legal perspective to have silica city captured in that realms…We are hoping to have specific legislation for silica city,” President Ali said.