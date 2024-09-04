41 bid to construct concrete drains at Anna Regina Community ground

Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:40 AM
Sep 04, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Forty-one contractors have submitted bids to construct open concrete drains at the Anna Regina ground, Region Two. The project is estimated to cost $17,116,050.
Additionally, bids were open for the construction of covered concrete drains and bridge at the said community ground. That project is estimated at $32,265,450.
Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where the contractors were revealed for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport project.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Guyana Elections Commission
Procurement of one new double cap pickup.
Guyana Fire Service
Procurement of fire fighting hose.
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of reagents and consumable.
Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport
Construction of open concrete drains at Anna Regina Community Ground.
Construction of covered concrete drain and bridge at Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 04, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In its continued effort to ensure that Guyanese athletes are afforded every opportunity to represent the Golden Arrowhead, the Government of Guyana through the Ministry of...
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Sep 04, 2024
Kaieteur News – Maths has proven a problem for some of our politicians. And it now seems that the disease has spread... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]