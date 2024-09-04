Latest update September 4th, 2024 12:40 AM

41 bid to construct concrete drains at Anna Regina Community ground

Sep 04, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – Forty-one contractors have submitted bids to construct open concrete drains at the Anna Regina ground, Region Two. The project is estimated to cost $17,116,050.

Additionally, bids were open for the construction of covered concrete drains and bridge at the said community ground. That project is estimated at $32,265,450.

Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where the contractors were revealed for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Guyana Elections Commission

Procurement of one new double cap pickup.

Guyana Fire Service

Procurement of fire fighting hose.

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of reagents and consumable.

Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport

Construction of open concrete drains at Anna Regina Community Ground.

Construction of covered concrete drain and bridge at Anna Regina Community Centre Ground.

