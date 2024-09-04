41 bid to construct concrete drains at Anna Regina Community ground

Kaieteur News – Forty-one contractors have submitted bids to construct open concrete drains at the Anna Regina ground, Region Two. The project is estimated to cost $17,116,050.

Additionally, bids were open for the construction of covered concrete drains and bridge at the said community ground. That project is estimated at $32,265,450.

Bids were opened on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office where the contractors were revealed for the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport project.

Below are the companies and their bids:

