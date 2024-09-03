The ticket hustle is a hassle

Kaieteur News – Dem CPL cricket tickets scarcer than a politician who don’t like a photo op. Imagine yuh want go see some real cricket action and find out all the tickets disappear faster than when rain fall and them vendors run for cover. Dem die-hard cricket fans pulling out dem hair like they got nits, wondering how dem gon get a ticket.

But yuh know how it go in Guyana. Some smart man done buy up 30, 40 tickets, stashing dem like treasure. And dem not hiding by de cinema like back in the day, selling outside for a few extra dollars. Oh no! This is big business now. Dem does resell dem tickets in private like dem selling secret government contracts.

Dem boys seh if yuh want a ticket now, yuh better be prepared to shell out $15,000. Yes, $15,000! Is like dem selling gold bars, not cricket tickets. Dem touts making more money than de organizers of de match. By de time yuh done pay for a ticket, yuh can’t even afford a beer when yuh get inside. Yuh gon sit down there sober, just watching de ball fly and wondering if yuh money gone flying too.

And what de authorities doing? Dem not even trying to control de blackmarket. Back in de day, police used to lock up anybody trying to hustle a movie ticket outside de cinema. Now, dem does just turn a blind eye.

So, to all de die-hard cricket fans, dem boys seh, hold on to yuh wallet and yuh sense. This ticket hustle might last as long as a politician promise, but don’t worry, cricket always find a way to come back around. And when it do, maybe tickets gon be affordable for once, or maybe not. This is Guyana after all.

Talk half. Leff half