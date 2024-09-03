Man jailed for stealing bike from co-worker – tells Magistrate someone has now stolen the bike from him

Kaieteur News – A 25-year-old labourer was on Friday last charged for allegedly stealing a motorcycle from his co-worker.

Akeem Maddison appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court to answer a simple larceny. The alleged theft happened on August 18, 2024 at Middle Road Mcdoom East Bank Demerara where the accused, Maddison of North Ruimveldt is alleged to have stolen the motorcycle valued $340,000 belonging to Christopher Joseph. Maddison appeared before Magistrate Shivani Lalaram who read the charge to him of which he pleaded guilty.

According to the police statements presented in court, on August 18 at around 19:00hrs Joseph secured his motorcycle and retired to bed.

Moments later Maddison allegedly jumped Jospeh’s fence, took the motorcycle with the keys and rode away. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. Subsequently Maddison was arrested, told of the allegation and was cautioned. Under caution, Maddison told police, “Officer I did run away with his [Joseph] motorcycle” As such he was charged with the offence.

During the court proceedings, Maddison, who was unrepresented, claimed the motorcycle was no longer in his possession. When asked about its whereabouts, he stated, “Somebody thief the bike from me.” As a result, Maddison was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment.