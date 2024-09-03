Guyanese Madhoo and Fitzgerald ascend to top CDLC 2 Year Order of Merit rankings

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s darts champions, Norman Madhoo and Sudesh Fitzgerald, are making waves in the Championship Darts Latin-America and Caribbean (CDLC) circuit. With their recent performances, they have soared to the top of the CDLC Two Year Order of Merit rankings, securing their places at the prestigious CDLC 2024 Tour in Chile, set to take place later in October.

Madhoo currently holds the number one spot in the rankings with an impressive 60 points, while Fitzgerald is hot on his heels with 58 points. The two have outperformed a competitive field, staying ahead of top contenders like Guillermo Soto in third, Alex Gutierrez, Jesus Salate, Rashad Sweeting, Jefet Vengas, and Roberto Wentz, who occupy positions four through eight respectively.

Norman Madhoo, ranked number one with a remarkable record of 155 wins and 61 losses, is poised to be a formidable competitor in Chile this October. His skill and experience make him a strong favourite, and his top ranking reflects his consistent excellence in the sport. Fitzgerald, his countryman and club mate from the Foreign Link Darts Club, is not far behind. With 156 wins and 80 losses, Fitzgerald has proven himself a relentless competitor, firmly securing the second position in the rankings.

The duo will showcase their talents from October 4-6 at The Hotel Torremayor in Santiago, Chile, where they will compete against some of the best darts players from the Caribbean and Latin America.

The CDLC Two Year Order of Merit is a critical ranking system that determines the seeding of the top eight players for each event and may also be used for special event invitations in the future. Points are accumulated over a two-year period based on performances in CDLC events. Additionally, the 2024 Points List begins with the first event of the year and continues until the final event. The player who leads the points at the end of each year will earn a coveted spot in the PDC World Championship.

The stakes are high as Madhoo and Fitzgerald aim to maintain their top rankings and secure their positions in future international competitions, including the 2025 PDC Paddy Power World Championship, which begins in December 2024.