Guyana’s Rosanna Fung shines with Silver Medal at Mr. Mexico Pro

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana’s reigning Bodybuilding Bikini champion, Rosanna Fung, continued her impressive rise in the international bodybuilding scene, capturing a silver medal at the recently Mr. Mexico Pro Bodybuilding and Fitness competition in Mexico City over the weekend.

The statuesque IFBB Elite Wellness Bikini pro delivered a strong performance, standing out in a highly competitive field in what was her fourth professional competition.

At just 24 years old, Fung, who was ranked ninth in the world prior to the event, earned valuable points with her podium finish, securing her qualification for the World Championships in Spain this November. Since turning professional in 2022, Fung has consistently demonstrated her prowess on stage, quickly establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with in the sport.

The accomplished athlete and popular fitness trainer has already amassed a series of podium finishes in her career, including a second-place finish at the Roger Boyce Classic in Barbados in 2023 and third place in 2024. She also clinched a second-place finish in Abu Dhabi earlier this year.

Reflecting on her recent achievements, Fung shared, “My ultimate goal is to proudly represent Guyana on the world championship stage in Spain this November and to become the first Guyanese athlete to bring home a world bodybuilding title.”

Fung expressed her gratitude to those who have supported her journey: “I want to extend my deepest gratitude to my sponsors, without whom none of this would be possible—Prem’s Electrical, the National Sports Commission, Space Gym, Fitness Express, Rock Hard Cement, ENetworks, and my cherished family and friends who know who they are. A special and heartfelt thanks to my partner, Tariq Dakhil, who has been my unwavering support, every step of the way.”