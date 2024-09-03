Latest update September 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

GDF medevacs miner attacked by bees from Region Seven

Sep 03, 2024 News

The 56-year-old miner on arrival in Georgetown 

The 56-year-old miner on arrival in Georgetown

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Defence Force (GDF), on Wednesday, successfully medevacked a 56-year-old miner from Makapa, Region 7 after he was attacked by bees.

According to the GDF, the miner’s condition deteriorated, prompting his coworker to seek urgent medical help from GDF Medic Lance Corporal Mickel Hunte. After assessing the situation, Lance Corporal Hunte provided initial treatment but recognized that more advanced medical care was necessary.

Given the lack of an airstrip in the remote area, a helicopter was deemed the most suitable means of transport. The GDF’s Headquarters Medical Corps was contacted, and a helicopter was dispatched from Base Camp Ayanganna (BCA) around 11:30 am on Wednesday.

The patient arrived at BCA at approximately 1:40 pm in a critical yet stable condition. He was then transferred to a GDF ambulance and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) for further medical attention.

