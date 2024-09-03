Essequibo businessman gunned down in home

Kaieteur News – Sixty-one-year-old businessman, Ghanraj Bhasmat, was shot and killed at his home in Adventure, Essequibo Coast, Region Two, on Monday morning.

According to the police, Bhasmat lived with his 47-year-old wife, Durpattie Ragobar, and their 30-year-old daughter. Ragobar informed investigators that she and her husband were awakened by a noise. While she remained in bed, her husband went to investigate in the hallway. Moments later, she heard four gunshots followed by a shout of “thief.”

Ragobar recounted that she rushed outside to the bathroom area, where she discovered her husband lying in a pool of blood with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was immediately taken to the Suddie Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Notably, the Police reported that the suspect gunman/gunmen shot and killed Bhasmat from outside the house through a louver window connected to the washroom; failing to gain entry into the residence. Bhasmat’s son Poonraj Lakeram told this publication that during the wee hours of Monday he heard the loud noise so he rushed over to his father’s residence. The man said he lives nearby.

Lakeram said when he arrived, he saw his father lying in a pool of blood on the bottom flat of the home. “They went kick the door downstairs and me old boy get up now to go and see what happen and when he gone to see now, them man like they went at the washroom area, the toilet part and they shot him,” the son said. The man added, “I hustle to get police and stuff, and when I call 911 nobody nah answer.” Lakeram noted that while he believes that more than one person is involved, only one person can be seen on the footage. The investigation into the murder of Ghanraj Bhasmat is ongoing.