Energy Conference 2025 launched

– organisers to roll out suite of new initiatives to boost event

Kaieteur News – The fourth annual Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo (GECSEC) 2025 was on Monday officially launched during a ceremony at the Guyana Marriott Hotel in Georgetown, where the organisers promised new initiatives to add spice to the event.

The conference, scheduled to run from February 18 to February 21, 2025, will be held under the theme “Connecting the Dots, Integrating the Future.”

This flagship event is expected to draw over 7,000 delegates and will feature more than 180 booths and over 70 speakers. Already, 82 companies have confirmed their participation, and 100 booths have been sold, organisers said. Sponsors include major industry players such as ExxonMobil Guyana, Technip FMC, Noble, Stunna Drilling, Expo Guyana Inc, BK Group of Companies, and MECP Sales and Services.

Speaking at the launch Chief Executive Officer of GECSEC Kiana Wilburg highlighted the growth of the expo over the past three years, stating, “The 2025 Guyana Energy Conference and Supply Chain Expo is set to be our most impactful yet, serving as a critical platform for advancing discussions on sustainability, innovation, and inclusive growth.” She outlined the key topics for the 2025 event, which include energy transition, financing sustainable development initiatives, developing a future workforce, building resilient supply chains, and promoting the advancement of women in the industry.

Wilburg also announced the launching of a news app and podcast app with the collaboration of digital partner V75 Inc. The new technological initiative is designed to provide reliable and up-to-date industry information. The platform is expected to become an essential tool for stakeholders, offering insights and analysis on the latest trends and developments within the energy sector.

Looking ahead, the 2025 conference will introduce a number of new initiatives. Wilburg revealed plans for parallel sessions on technical and specialised topics such as renewable energy integration, supply chain optimisation, and the application of AI to enhance efficiency and resilience. She also introduced new features including an energy run/walk, an essay competition in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, and a conference village with a farmers market and arts and crafts vendors. Wilburg emphasised, “We will also use this platform to invite delegates to not just come for the conference but also stay for Mashramani. This will be in keeping with our drive to be on the front line in showcasing the socioeconomic and cultural strengths of our country.”

Additionally, Wilburg announced that the conference secretariat is in discussions with the Ministry of Education to explore opportunities for broadcasting key segments of the conference to remote regions. “This initiative aims to ensure that distant communities can participate and benefit from the insights and discussions shared during the event,” she said. These events will be launched separately later this year.

Meanwhile, President of ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, Alistair Routledge, during his brief remarks highlighted the development of the expo throughout the years with the oil company being one of the major sponsors of the conference. “As a sponsor, what we are very excited about is that each year this conference continues to grow on the prior years…for us [ExxonMobil], it is a great platform to bring the private business sector, both local and international together with policymakers and academics, to have a really strong conversation about the issues of the day, particularly about energy and the development of Guyana,” Routledge said.

Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat welcomed the conference’s new initiatives, emphasising Guyana’s emergence as a role model among new oil-producing nations. “Today when we launch our energy conference, it is not only an energy conference but a supply chain expo. All of these sectors are critical in building out the oil and gas sector in Guyana,” he said. He also highlighted the impact of the 2021 Local Content Legislation, which has expanded various sectors of the economy. “That was the intention of our government when we passed the Local Content Bill… Today, we have seen many local entrepreneurs and businesses participating in Guyana’s oil and gas sector,” the minister added. Chief Investment Officer of the Guyana Office for Investment, Dr. Peter Ramsaroop, and CEO of V75 Inc., Eldon Marks, also spoke at the event, emphasising the importance of the conference and its role in the country’s future developments.