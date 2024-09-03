Latest update September 3rd, 2024 12:59 AM

Duo jailed for stealing over $26m in valuables from businessman, others

Sep 03, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

Kaieteur News – A 27-year-old bus driver and 30-year-old vendor on Friday were sentenced to three years and four months imprisonment each, when they appeared at the Suddie Magistrate’s Court to answer to a charge of break-and-enter and larceny committed between August 24, and August, 25, 2024.

Safraz Oullah called ‘Antsman’ and Joel Christopher Li were charged jointly with the offence that states they stole a quantity of jewellery, United States (US) currency, a watch and Guyana currency totaling $26,565,000, property of a 30-year-old businessman, his father and mother, of Three Friends, Essequibo Coast.

Oullah and Christopher Li, appeared before Magistrate Tamieka Clarke and pleaded guilty to the charge, and were sentenced to three years and four months each.

