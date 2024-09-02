T20 Cricket is a batsman’s game

Kaieteur News – T20 cricket is a game where the bowlers are the whipping horses, and where the batsmen swing their heavy bats like Thor’s hammer. Let’s face it: in T20, bowlers have become glorified ball-fetchers.

How about changing things to give the bowlers a better chance? With shorter boundaries and limiting field restrictions to the first four overs. Right now, bowlers don’t stand a chance.

Imagine where bowlers have a fighting chance. First off, how about extending the boundaries by about 5 meters? Yes, you heard me right—let’s give our dear fielders a chance to do more than just wave as the ball sails into the crowd. With a few extra meters, fielders might actually catch a ball or two on the boundary, and bowlers might even get a wicket without praying for a miracle. Who knows? We might even see bowlers smile again!

And what’s with these heavy bats? It’s like the batsmen are wielding tree trunks. These things are designed to send the ball not just over the boundary but into the next country. If a batsman sneezes, it’s a six. Let’s get serious about bat regulations. Outlaw those outrageously heavy bats! If batsmen want to hit sixes, let them do it the old-fashioned way—with skill, not with more than a little help from heavy bats.

Now, let’s talk about the power play. Six overs of unmitigated carnage, where bowlers are treated like piñatas at a children’s party. How about limiting this massacre to just four overs? This would give bowlers a chance to bowl without feeling like they’re in the middle of a batting practice session. At least, for the remaining 16 overs, bowlers can have a say, even if it’s a whisper. So, let’s stop pretending that T20 is fair. Let’s extend those boundaries, trim those bats, and cut the power play down to size. After all, bowlers deserve to play cricket too, not just play the part of the victim in this tragic comedy.

Talk half. Leff half!