PNCR promises to break vicious cycle of poverty among Amerindians

Kaieteur News – The People’s National Congress (PNCR) has promised to break what it described as the “vicious cycle of poverty” among Amerindians.

The party made the comments in a statement to mark Amerindian Heritage Month. “We join with all other Guyanese to commence commemorating in the entire month of September Amerindian Heritage Month 2024.”

The PNC/R said in terms of the development of Indigenous Guyanese, much has been achieved, but this is dwarfed by what remains to be done. “If, therefore, we were to suggest a theme for this Heritage Month, it would be “Breaking the vicious cycles that impede the development of Indigenous communities and families.”

These cycles, the PNC/R said relate to, for instance, persistent poverty, poor access to social services, food insecurity, women disempowerment, male migration from families, and scarce local economic opportunities. “As such, Indigenous Guyanese continue to lag the general population on most quality-of-life indicators, such as on nutrition intake and maternal and infant mortality.”

The party said government’s efforts and expenditures in the past have not fulfilled the needs and expectations of the Indigenous People mainly because such efforts have been disjointed, insufficient, misdirected, and superficial. “So is the current approach under the PPP government. PNCR/APNU commits to working with the Indigenous people and all other stakeholders in breaking these vicious cycles. As the next government, we will implement a critical or sufficient mass of coordinated programmes aimed at overpowering the key hindrances to the development of Indigenous people, families, and communities.”

The PNCR again promises to adopt a Whole-of-Government approach, “meaning all government agencies will be involved in this comprehensive endeavour. We will work to develop shared understandings of the problems and solutions. We will promote community self-empowerment and self-determination. We will measure results and success not by budgetary allocation or monies spent, but by quality-of-life indicators. Included in those measures will be what the people themselves say about their lives and livelihoods.” The PNCR said breaking these vicious cycles requires long sustained work. “PNCR/APNU is confident that together we can do it. We salute all Indigenous Guyanese on Amerindian Heritage Month.”