Man killed during row at wedding house

Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old welder was stabbed to death on Saturday evening during an argument in a wedding house at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Police identify the dead man as Allie Mark Augustine of Lot 28 Lust-en-Rust, WBD.

Investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 22:50hrs when an argument broke out between Augustine and some villagers over an old grievance. The argument quickly escalated into a scuffle and as a result, Augustine received one stab wound under his arm pit. Augustine then ran a short distance and collapsed in a yard.

Upon seeing Augustine in an unconscious state, police were summoned to the scene. The body was removed and escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital where Augustine was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police revealed that several persons were questioned and four persons were arrested subsequently.