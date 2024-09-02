Man killed during row at wedding house  

Latest update September 2nd, 2024 12:59 AM
Sep 02, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – A 24-year-old welder was stabbed to death on Saturday evening during an argument in a wedding house at Lust-en-Rust, West Bank Demerara (WBD).
Police identify the dead man as Allie Mark Augustine of Lot 28 Lust-en-Rust, WBD.
Investigations revealed that the incident occurred around 22:50hrs when an argument broke out between Augustine and some villagers over an old grievance. The argument quickly escalated into a scuffle and as a result, Augustine received one stab wound under his arm pit. Augustine then ran a short distance and collapsed in a yard.
Upon seeing Augustine in an unconscious state, police were summoned to the scene. The body was removed and escorted to West Demerara Regional Hospital where Augustine was pronounced dead on arrival. The body is at the Ezekiel Funeral Home awaiting a post-mortem examination. Police revealed that several persons were questioned and four persons were arrested subsequently.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Sep 02, 2024Kaieteur Sports – Top horses are expected to enter in the 2024 President’s Cup which is set for Sunday, September 22 at Rising Sun Turf Club. Entries for the nine-race programme will open on...
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Sep 02, 2024
Peeping tom… Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education has opted for a predictable response to a crisis of its... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]