A potential solution for our coastline

Dear Editor,
In a recent report published in SciTechDaily by Northwestern University (August 30th 2024), a study shows that electricity could be used to strengthen the sand along the coast. In brief, it states that an electrical current, when applied to marine sand, can create a cement / rock like structure that does not easily erode.
The temporary use of harmless, low levels of electricity can solidify the marine sand for generations and possibly remove the need for costly sea defenses in areas where erosion is the main concern. According to the report similar methods have been previously used to strengthen undersea structures and restore coral reefs without causing any harm to marine life.
With Guyana being under sea level and the rising ocean, our country will still need a sea wall to prevent entry. However, the need to use mangroves and other sea erosion prevention methods will be reduced by applying the new techniques outlined in Northwestern University’s study.
The method was inspired by marine life, which produces solid shells from their environment. According to the study, “By applying a mild electric stimulation to marine soils, we systematically and mechanistically proved that it is possible to cement them (marine substrates) by turning naturally dissolved minerals in seawater into solid mineral binders — a natural cement”. The potential of this process is substantial and can reduce the cost of improving our nation’s sea defense while also strengthening it. Having a solid rock like base along the coast will allow the rocks and the seawalls to endure the harsh conditions that climate change is causing. We will also be able to reinforce our seawalls and increase its height with less risk of the underlying structure quickly deteriorating.
CRG recommends that the government and the University of Guyana partner with Northwestern University to further fund, test and implement their research and methodology along our coast. The practical application of this new method will help Guyana’s government regain focus and momentum in the development of our sea defence capabilities.
Best regards,
Mr. Jamil Changlee
