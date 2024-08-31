Fire Service issues guidelines ahead of three-month heatwave

Kaieteur News – The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) in its effort to protect lives and property from fires, while providing special services and humanitarian aid has outlined several guidelines, as it relates to the heatwave which is expected to occur in Guyana between September and November 2024.

The Hydrometeorological Service of the Ministry of Agriculture on Wednesday predicted above-normal temperatures across Guyana. This period, traditionally the warmest months of the year, particularly in September and October, is expected to experience even higher-than-average temperatures, raising concerns for public health, agriculture, and livestock.

The Hydrometeorological Service warns that the increased likelihood of extreme heat and heatwave days could significantly impact vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Taking this into account, the Fire Service urges citizens to adhere to the following guidelines: “Refrain from open burning of debris, agricultural waste, or any activities that could spark a fire. If burning is necessary, ensure fires are closely monitored to prevent them from spreading.”

Further, the GFS advised that persons monitor water sources, by keeping it accessible for fire control and ensure fire hydrants are not blocked.

Additionally, if there is a fire, the GFS advises that a report is made promptly.

“If you see a fire, report it immediately to the Guyana Fire Service. Early intervention is crucial to prevent the spread of fires,” the GFS said while noting the importance of community awareness.

The GFS advised homes and businesses are equipped with fire extinguishers, smoke detectors, and smoke alarms. In addition, the Fire Service said persons should also develop and practice evacuation plans for homes and businesses to ensure a quick and orderly response in case of a fire.

“The public is advised to stay informed and to take the necessary precautions to protect lives, property, and the environment during this period of elevated temperatures. Citizens are encouraged to stay alert, practice fire safety measures, and report emergencies via emergency lines 912 and 226-2411-3,” GFS stated.