Police say investigating Slowe again

Kaieteur News – Retired Assistant Commissioner of Police and former Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Paul Slowe is reportedly being investigated on allegations that he has been engaged in malicious attacks on a female.

The probe comes amid the ongoing legal proceeding against Slow from previous sexual assault allegations made against him that are before the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court.

In a press release police said that it has launched this new probe in response to recent accusations made by a female against Slowe. The investigation focuses on allegations that Slowe has been engaging in “malicious” attacks on the victim via social media. According to the police, these actions have caused the victim further trauma and harm, contravening the spirit and intent of the Sexual Offences Act.

In the statement issued on Thursday, police authorities emphasised that Slowe’s online behaviour represents a clear breach of the Sexual Offences Act of Guyana. The GPF has noted that this conduct undermines the principles of the legislation designed to protect victims of sexual offences. “These utterances and attacks on a victim of a sexual offence represent a clear breach of the Sexual (Offences) Act of Guyana,” police said.

The current investigation is being carried out in collaboration with international partners. Once completed, the police will seek legal advice on potential charges related to these new allegations.

Kaieteur News reported that on October 18, 2021, Slowe was charged with three counts of sexual assault committed against a female colleague while he served as Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) in 2020. The allegations involved claims that during his tenure at the PSC, Slowe sexually assaulted a female Assistant Superintendent on multiple occasions. The case remains pending in the Magistrate’s Court. Slowe has been released on bail and has consistently denied the allegations, labeling them as baseless.