New Berbice River Bridge

Kaieteur News – A new Berbice River Bridge is the latest coming out of the PPPC Government. Whenever there is an announcement of the upcoming construction of a new bridge to help citizens go back and forth across an expanse of water that must qualify as welcome news. Once the engineering is sound, the price is right, and the entire process between the drawing board and the first wheels across its surface is transparent and meet all criteria, then it is a time for applause and celebration. We at this publication would like to say that from today but must be more cautious. The passage of time and a long record of leadership sleights of hand have left a bad taste when big, expensive capital projects are involved.

A new bridge across the Berbice River would be a boon to commuters. What goes in to building this bridge from the beginning would determine the reception coming out of here and from citizens. First, Guyanese must get the full details of the cost of this project, which is sure to run into the tens of millions. The secrets surrounding the construction of old Bridge (existing one) must, of necessity, be replaced by the fullest level of transparency. There must not be any of that cloak and dagger stuff involving so-called ‘confidential’ investors and their need to maintain anonymity. For what reason does that become so vitally important, we will be bold enough to ask? In view of the mysteries surrounding the last Berbice Bridge, and the sharp disagreements that they generated, some lessons ought to have been learned as to how to approach projects like these in a more credible manner.

Next in line is the need for a reliable feasible study. To confirm what we have said before, any projects with such significance should be subject to rigorous feasibility studies, as conducted by reputable sources. An acceptable feasibility study would include the technical as well as the financial aspects (and so forth) of the project under consideration. The government should have learned by now, and know by now, that its practice of rushing projects into existence, and keeping the public in the dark, is not in the best interests of either the national leadership or those of Guyanese. Having failed to do so, and amid all the ongoing controversies, with the expensive Wales gas-to-energy project as the leading billboard, it would be beneficial to the PPPC Government to refrain from any ideas about repeating its shoddy practices with the outlines of the new Berbice River Bridge now taking shape. A proper study informs the public, a true feasibility study inspires citizens to lend their support for not just the pending new Berbice River Bridge, but any projects of similar magnitude. Give Guyanese a study that they can grip, and they will rally around a project (bridge) that makes sense.

Relative to where the proposed new bridge will be located is a key piece of information that should be in the hands of citizens at the earliest. The location must make sense, the pros and cons stand up to scrutiny, and always with an eye to the final price. How it compares to others that made it into the evaluation would go a long way towards convincing locals that the location has its merits, and stands head above others that were identified. The first consideration is that it must be about business sense and not about hidden political motives that have usually cost the taxpayers of Guyana an arm and a leg. They can barely get by, as it is, so to burden them with new obligations that could have been minimized would be the height of leadership callousness.

The cost for crossing holds special meaning for commuters. This is why it is mandatory that everything be clean and tight from the inception with this bridge. The Guyana political habit (both PPPC and PNCR) of loading up the pockets of their fat cat friends means that commuters end up paying through the nose for cream shared by senior political decision makers with their circle of opportunists. When a bridge is done lean and mean, then commuters have an affordable toll, a bridge they can support.