Govt promises toll-free travel on Demerara, Berbice bridges next year

Kaieteur News – President Irfaan Ali on Thursday evening made three announcements during the commissioning of the new Schoonord to Crane four-lane highway in Region Three.

In his speech, President Ali revealed three major plans for free crossing from next year for the new Demerara River Bridge, the current Berbice River Bridge and when the Wismar River Bridge is completed.

President Ali announced that once the new Demerara River Bridge is completed, crossing the bridge will be free of cost. “On the completion of the new Demerara River Bridge, the toll for crossing will be free of cost,” he stated.

The US$260 million 2.8-kilometre new Demerara River Bridge, a key project to alleviate traffic congestion caused by the current Demerara Harbour Bridge (DHB), is now 64% complete and slated to be completed by next year, the Department of Public Information (DPI) recently reported.

The new bridge is being constructed by China Railway Construction (International) Limited, with the Italian firm Politecnica overseeing the project. The bridge’s main span, located between Piers 34 and 35, will be 300 feet wide and 164 feet high, allowing Handymax-type vessels to pass through unobstructed. The towers supporting the span will rise 220 feet above the carriageway, making the total height of the structure 384 feet above water level. Once completed, the bridge will connect Regions Three and Four, playing a crucial role in enhancing efficiency and economic activity in the area.

Moreover, President Ali also discussed the government’s plans regarding the Berbice River Bridge. He revealed, “we are in the process of discussing with the Berbice Bridge Company the possible acquisition of that bridge by the government,” he said. If the acquisition is not finalised by the time the new Demerara River Bridge is operational, the Berbice River Bridge crossing will also become toll-free simultaneously.

As it relates to the current Berbice River Bridge, that bridge was constructed between 2006 and 2008 at a cost of $8 billion, and received financial backing through loans and equity contributions from various entities, including the state-run National Insurance Scheme (NIS) and private investors.

It must be noted that the bulk of the money invested in the Berbice Bridge came from NIS. Sharing ownership percentages in the Berbice Bridge Company Inc. (BBCI): National Industrial and Commercial Investments Ltd (NICIL) holds 10 percent, NIS owns 20.2 percent, and other stakeholders include Hand-in-Hand Fire Insurance (10 percent), New GPC (20 percent), Queens Atlantic Investment Inc. (20 percent), and Secure International Finance Co. Limited (20 percent).

Recently, the government invited contractors to submit applications to be prequalified for the design, build and finance of the new Berbice River Bridge. This structure is expected to mirror the US$260 million new Demerara River Bridge.

Additionally, President Ali announced that once the Demerara River Bridge becomes toll-free, the Wismar River Bridge will also follow suit when that bridge is completed. “We are bridging the hearts and minds of every Guyanese. We are bridging every community, and we are doing it free of cost,” he concluded.

In January 2024, the government and China Railway Construction Corporation Limited inked a US$35M contract for the construction of the new four-lane Mackenzie/Wismar Bridge in the Upper Demerara-Berbice region. The four-lane bridge is expected to be completed in two years. It will be pre-cast and will measure 220 meters. It will carry all road safety signs, lighting and have a 32-meter horizontal clearage and 11.5 meters vertical clearage. It will be constructed in the vicinity of West Watooka, Wismar.