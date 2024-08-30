$78.6M to complete works on Diamond Fire Station

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs is seeking a contractor to complete the reconstruction of the fire station at Diamond, East Bank Demerara.

This was revealed during the opening of bids on Tuesday at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office. At the opening, a total of six contractors submitted bids for the project which is estimated to cost $78,666,939.

Kaieteur News understands that the ministry went out to tender for the completion of the station after the initial project was terminated. Back in 2023, the Home Affairs Ministry had entered into a contract with Triple A Construction Service to the tune of $88,777,781 to rebuild the fire station but because of poor performance, the project was terminated. At the time of termination works were 65% completed. This publication understands that the station is being built at Section A Diamond between 2nd and 3rd Streets.

Meanwhile, at the opening also it was revealed that the Ministry of Education is preparing to construct new teaching blocks at the Cummings Lodge Secondary School, and at Soesdyke Secondary School. It was disclosed that a total of 27 contractors submitted bids for Cummings Lodge School project while 22 firm for the Soesdyke School project. In addition, the ministry is set to undertake renovation works at a number of school dormitories in areas such as: Aishalton in Region Nine, Matthews Ridge in Region One, Santa Rosa in Region One, and at North-West Secondary in Region One.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

Supply and installation of air-conditioning for EPA.

Guyana Defence Force (GDF)

Supply and delivery of cement for Eteringbang, Region Seven.

Ministry of Home Affairs

Completion of Diamond Fire Station, Region Four.

Ministry of Education

Renovation of students’ dormitory at Aishalton, Region Nine.

Renovation of students’ dormitory at Santa Rosa, Region One.

Construction of student’s dormitory at Matthew’s Ridge, Region One.

Renovation and extension of student dorm at North-West Secondary, Region One.

Construction of teaching block at Cummings Lodge Secondary

Construction of teaching block Soesdyke Secondary School.