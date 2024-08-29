US$161M contract signed for new Linden Highway

– project includes 2,900 street lights, reflective road markings, lay-bys for trucks

Kaieteur News – The government of Guyana on Wednesday signed a US$161M contract with Trinidadian firm Namalco Construction Services (from Trinidad & Tobago) in joint venture with Guyamerica Construction Inc. (Guyana) to reconstruct the Linden- Soesdyke Highway.

The reconstructed highway is aimed at accommodating the increasing tonnage that traverses the Highway daily. The project will include the installation of some 2,900 street lights, reflective road markings and lay-bys for trucks.

Kaieteur News reported that the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) published on its website that Namalco and Guyamerica were awarded the US$161,369,374 contract on June 26, 2024.

Kaieteur News also reported that the joint venture companies were among four bidders vying for the contract when it was opened in January 2024 at NPTAB. The project was estimated to cost US$183,567,095 according to the Ministry of Public Works’ engineer’s figure.

The upgrade to the Soesdyke-Linden Highway is being funded by a loan from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and is the first developmental project that is being funded by Bank in Guyana.

It was reported in May 2023 that the Government of Guyana and the Islamic Development Bank, signed a US$200M Framework Agreement for the reconstruction of the highway. The project will see the rehabilitation and reconstruction of 73 kilometres of the highway.

Speaking of the scope of works at the signing ceremony, which was held at the Mighty Enchanter Creek on the highway, Minister of Public Works, Juan Edghill said that the project will see the construction of three roundabouts, one at the Soesdyke-Linden junction, one at Millie’s Hide Out and the other at Five Corner in Linden.

“This project will bring job to a lot of people because when this highway is rehabilitated there will be 2,900 street lights along the entire highway. For the persons living on the highway let me tell you about this project, all the bridges will be done, and you no longer have to walk on the bridge in the middle of the traffic when you moving from one section, there will be pedestrian bridges at the side of the major bridges,” he detailed.

In addition to that, the Public Works Minister stated that in relation to the dangers of trucks parked on the highway and not being properly lit at night, they will be introducing lay-bys so there will be more places for trucks to park on the side of the road and not to obstruct traffic.

“Those of you who live and traverse this thoroughfare know that we’ve been having significant breakaways or what we call washouts. This project entails improving the drainage of the entire highway…The road markings that will be on the road, it will be high quality marking that will provided for reflective view in the night, so when you are driving and the light get to the marking and signs it will be bright to help you navigate the turns, it will be of reflective nature,” he further explained.

This publication understands that there will be emergency stopping and resting areas placed at specific locations along the highway.

During his speech, Minister Edghill mentioned too that the entire highway will be dug up and will see new bases and new surfaces being put in place. According to him, the Soesdyke –Linden Highway was built between 1966 and 1968 and sank in some sections over the years given the number of vehicles that traverses it.

To this end, he said one of the main objectives of the project is “to cater for the new level of tonnage that is coming through the highway. The objective of getting this highway going is that we have to improve and meet the current transportation demand, there are thousands of vehicle on this road every single day so we have to improve that.”

Meanwhile, President Irfaan Ali in his feature address said that the reconstruction of the highway will take two years and some 300 persons are to be employed to execute the works. The President urged the residents of Linden and communities along the Highway to maximize on the job opportunities that will be available.

The President further said that this project is part of a wider menu of investment that is aimed at the transformation of the country, the opening of opportunities, the rebuilding and expansion of the economy and the integration of different regions within the country.

“This highway is integral, not only for the connectivity between Regions 4 and 10 but importantly it is important because it is one of the main artery that support the development in the hinterland communities and wider afield. But more importantly this highway will be linked to other key and critical infrastructure that would expand the productive capacity of our country that would expand the land availability and open new areas for a multifaceted investment portfolio,” he explained.

Kaieteur News reported that in October last year that the NPTAB had awarded a contract to Kuwaiti firm, Al-Habshi Engineering Consultants in joint venture with Guyanese company – CB & Associates Inc. to provide supervision services for the project. The contract cost is US$ 1,775,000.

The Linden-Soesdyke Highway was in dire need of repairs and the Government has spent millions over the years repairing the roadway due to exhaustive use.