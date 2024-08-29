UK firm secures major contract for deepwater project offshore Guyana

Kaieteur News – United Kingdom based firm CRP Subsea has been awarded a major contract by a leading energy technology company to supply over 100 Distributed Buoyancy Modules (DBMs) for an oil field project located approximately 200 kilometers offshore Guyana.

The announcement made on August 23 did not divulge any further details on the awarding company.

The DBMs will be deployed on two 8-inch dynamic flexible risers. These risers will play a crucial role in transporting oil from subsea installations to a flotation unit positioned above. They will be operating at depths of around 1,700 metres. The DBMs are engineered to manage the top tension on the floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) unit by maintaining a dynamic lazy wave configuration. This is achieved using a high-capacity compliant internal clamp that applies a controlled, uniform circumferential pressure around the riser. The clamps ensure that the DBMs remain securely in place, and consequently minimising the risk of pipeline damage and extending the operational life of the field.

Ben Stubbens, Head of Sales at CRP Subsea, commented on the award, stating: “We are proud that a key customer chose us to supply DBMs for this project. It’s fantastic to see our marketing-leading internal clamp technology continues to be the solution of choice. It’s renowned for reducing installation risks and ensures reliable deepwater flexible riser operation. We look forward to future collaborations and supporting more projects for our valued customer.”

It was disclosed that the manufacturing of the DBMs will take place at CRP Subsea’s advanced facility in North West England and that the project engineering has already begun, with the delivery of the modules scheduled for May 2025.

DBMs are typically operated between structures and a surface vessel or platform, providing uplift generated by a two-part buoyancy element and a clamp. Moreover, it was stated that CRP Subsea’s unique clamping solutions allow operators to securely attach DBMs at any point along the length of a rigid or flexible pipeline or cable, ensuring the modules maintain their position.