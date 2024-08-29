Sod turned to build 6 new schools in the last three months

– close to $2B being spent

Kaieteur News – Having been allotted $74.4B to rollout its education agenda this year, the Ministry of Education has turned the sod to signal the beginning of construction for six new schools among other projects over the last three months. The construction of the schools is set to collectively cost the government approximately $2B.

The new schools are mostly for the hinterland regions with five being secondary schools and one nursery school.

Of the list of school projects which amounted to approximately $1,994,549,620, is the construction of a new nursery school at Rockstone, Region 10. Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and team had turned the sod earlier this month for the $52,180,950 nursery school.

The school which will be built by Ele’s Trading & Hardware is set to be completed within six months. It was reported that it will benefit approximately 150 children from Rockstone and its surrounding areas.

In June, the minister ventured to the Amerindian village of Jawalla in Region Seven and marked the commencement of construction of a brand new secondary school there. The school which will cater for up to 250 students will be built by Sheriff Construction Inc. to the tune of $231,959,143.

Also in June, the ministry turned the sod to commence the construction of the first secondary school in Waramuri Village, Region One. The school will be constructed by Trevor David Construction Services at a cost of $326,598,400.

In Region Eight, the minister and team visited Kopinang Village last month and turned the sod for the construction of secondary school there which is set to cater for 250 students. The school will be built by Sheriff Construction Inc. to the tune of $199,376,751.

Also in that region, the sod was turned for the Micobie Secondary School project. The new school, the first in the village will benefit approximately 150 students. It will be constructed by NK Engineering Services for $253,561,500.

The construction of Monkey Mountain Secondary School in Region Eight will be built for $208,282,809 by contractor K’s Trucking & Construction Service.

Along with the brand new school projects, the ministry also turned the sod to construct several extensions at a few secondary schools.

During this month, Minister Manickchand marked the start of a new wing at the Tucville Secondary School in Georgetown. The project valued at $74,910,780, is scheduled to be completed within six months by contractor Kaiveri Procurement Logistics and Investments Inc. The new structure is said to include 16 modern classrooms.

Kaiveri Procurement is also contracted by the ministry to build an annex at the New Campbellville Secondary School valued $143,921,712.

The Diamond Secondary School on the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) will also get a new teaching block which will be built by Simcon Engineering Inc. for $74,056,950.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD), the minister turned the sod for a new $386,378,625 two-storey teaching block at President’s College. This project will be undertaken by Mohabir’s Construction and is expected to be completed in 12 months.

Similarly, the Linden Technical Institute main building in Region 10 will be extended and the works will be done by Phoenix Engineering Enterprise to the tune of $43,322,000.

With these school projects now under construction, the ministry is set to turn the sod for a few more new projects as those are in the tendering stage. It was reported that the ministry is building and rehabilitating schools across the country so as to create more space for students and ensuring they are learning in a comfortable environment.