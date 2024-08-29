Latest update August 29th, 2024 12:59 AM

Decomposed body of man found at Tapakuma

Aug 29, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The decomposed body of a man was on Tuesday found in an unfinished building along a trail in the Tapakuma Village in Region Two.

The police in a statement revealed that a woman reported to them that around 17:20hrs on Tuesday, she was driving on the trail when she caught a stench emanating from the direction of the building. As a result, she contacted the police.

Investigators went to the scene and there the body of the male was found. “The body is in an advanced stage of decomposition,” the police reported. The body was later removed and is presently at the Suddie Public Hospital mortuary, awaiting a post-mortem examination. Up to press time the decomposed body was not identified.

Investigations are ongoing.

