Two bid to design, supply and install syrup clarifier at Albion Sugar Estate

Kaieteur News – Two contractors have submitted bids to design, supply and install a syrup clarifier at the Albion Sugar Estate, Region Six.

According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) the bidders are Garnet Engineers (US$1,288,888) and Excel Guyana Inc. (US$1,898,993).

Kaieteur News understands that a syrup clarifier is used to remove impurities from the extracted sugarcane juice.

The project falls under the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).

Below are the companies and their bids:

National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)

Construction of housing facility for processing equipment at Port Kaituma, Region One.

Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)

Design and supply and installation of a syrup clarifier at Albion Estate.

Ministry of Health

Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for programme A, lots 1 to 6.

Central Housing and Planning Authority

Construction of Office Building for CHPA at Plantation Houston, Phase 2, lots 1 to 3. (Retendered)