Two bid to design, supply and install syrup clarifier at Albion Sugar Estate

Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Two contractors have submitted bids to design, supply and install a syrup clarifier at the Albion Sugar Estate, Region Six.
According to the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) the bidders are Garnet Engineers (US$1,288,888) and Excel Guyana Inc. (US$1,898,993).
Kaieteur News understands that a syrup clarifier is used to remove impurities from the extracted sugarcane juice.
The project falls under the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo).
Below are the companies and their bids:
National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI)
Construction of housing facility for processing equipment at Port Kaituma, Region One.
Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo)
Design and supply and installation of a syrup clarifier at Albion Estate.
Ministry of Health
Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment for programme A, lots 1 to 6.
Central Housing and Planning Authority
Construction of Office Building for CHPA at Plantation Houston, Phase 2, lots 1 to 3. (Retendered)
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
