Motorcyclist hospitalized following accident with car

Aug 28, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – A motorcyclist is hospitalized after he crashed into a car on Nelson Mandela Avenue and David Rose Street, Georgetown on Sunday.

Hospitalized is Marlon Schuloz of Mandela Squatting Area and his pillion rider, Akeem Rollins of lot 1600 Covent Garden, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

According to reports Schuloz was speeding north along David Street when he failed to stop at the intersection at Mandela Avenue. As a result, he ended up into the path of a car, causing a collision.

Schuloz and Rollins fell on the ground. They were both picked up and rushed to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where Schuloz was admitted as a patient.

He sustained head injuries and a broken arm.

Meanwhile, Rollins who received minor injuries was treated and sent away.

An investigation has been launched.

