Kuru Kuru man wanted for larceny, other serious crimes 

Latest update August 28th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 28, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for a 28-year-old man for questioning in relation to larceny on public officer, financial crimes and other serious related offences in Guyana.
The wanted man has been identified as Keenan Trotman. The wanted bulletin stated that his last known address was Kuru Kuru College Road Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The police are urging the public if seen or anyone has information on the whereabouts of Trotman to contact SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.
Mineral and oil rich country borrowing to feed, clothe and house its citizens.
Aug 28, 2024– Austin, Springer and McPherson in 400m action today By Rawle Toney Kaieteur Sports – It was far from the start Coach Julian Edmonds had hoped for as Guyana endured a tough opening day...
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Aug 28, 2024
Kaieteur News – Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, in his latest press conference, found himself grappling with media imbalance.... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]