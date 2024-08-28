Kuru Kuru man wanted for larceny, other serious crimes

Kaieteur News – The Special Organised Crime Unit (SOCU) through the Guyana Police Force (GPF) on Tuesday issued a wanted bulletin for a 28-year-old man for questioning in relation to larceny on public officer, financial crimes and other serious related offences in Guyana.

The wanted man has been identified as Keenan Trotman. The wanted bulletin stated that his last known address was Kuru Kuru College Road Soesdyke-Linden Highway. The police are urging the public if seen or anyone has information on the whereabouts of Trotman to contact SOCU on 225-3079, 225-3084, or the nearest police station.