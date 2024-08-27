Woman, 63, feared dead after missing for over six months

…Family cites lack of police involvement

Kaieteur News – A 63-year-old woman who reportedly wandered off from her home early this year is feared dead by relatives after many attempts to locate her went to no avail.

The missing woman, Gale Husbands, who suffers from dementia and is a diabetic went astray after she left her home at Durban and Loisua Row, Georgetown in early February 2024. Gale was last seen in Durban Street, Wortmanville. Since February to date, relatives have searched endlessly to locate Husbands but were never successful.

During an interview with this publication the husband of the missing woman, Karl Husbands related in detail the occurrence he had with her on the day she went missing.

The day she went missing

Husbands (Karl) highlighted that on the day of Gale’s disappearance, which was a Muslim holiday, he and his family collected food from the Masjid. He related that during doing so, a friend of his was robbed and as such he dropped Gale home while citing to her, “ All of us can’t be in the car, so I told her to stay home and watch Lifetime movie.”

Contrary to that Husbands related that he then returned home again, but headed out back after a Neighbour asked him, whether he was working to drop her somewhere. Even though he was hesitant, he said, “I get a work let me take it.” Importantly, he stated that when he went inside of the house to pick up his phone and then venture back out to his work, he noticed Gale looking lost. He said, “She looks like she is in a daze in her own world, but I say she was watching Lifetime.”

Subsequently, he went back to work until 16:30hrs, when he decided to call Gale but her phone went unanswered. “She ain’t answering, so I told my sister downstairs, I asked her to go upstairs and just find out why, Gale isn’t answering her phone…” Husbands told Kaieteur News.

Upon checking, Gale was not found in the house. Husbands related, “I get stressed out and I say Oh God, so I fly home fast right away, and call my mother-in-law and told her Gale isn’t Home.” Husbands along with other family members started to seek Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) footage, which hopefully could have guided them in the direction Gale wandered off to.

Moreover, as a result of Gale going missing, Husbands related with regrets, that, “on the day it was like the devil was prolonging, I told the lady I was not working, I don’t know what was in my mind when I tell the lady come.”

He further expressed the fear that engulfed him, when recently a woman’s body, which looks similar to Gale was reportedly found in a trench.

“I could have sworn it was my wife…It’s a terrible thing and I think it trouble my heart.” Husbands said.

Nevertheless, a police report was made about the incident. However, Husbands and another family member clamped down on the lack of police involvement in the matter.

“The police ain’t really doing nothing, then they collect a phone from us (Gale Phone) and they ain’t give we back the phone and its over six months now. And they never return the phone.” Husbands said frustratedly.

Additionally, another family member speaking on the same issue highlighted, “One thing of concern, which I would like to speak on is the general lack of interest and care and concern that the Guyana Police Force does absolutely nothing just the normal push around. No attempt into an investigation.”

He further explained that the family insisted that police collect Gale’s phone, so an analysis can be conducted to determine whether she received calls or texts that could have lured her. However, he stressed, “We took the phone in, and we can’t get in touch with the person we handed it to.”

The family member then told Kaieteur News, “Evidently the authorities in Guyana do not care about human lives. Human lives is one person missing or one person die in an accident is just a statistic to them.

To this end, Gale was last seen wearing a floral dress (white, green, pink). If anyone has seen or has knowledge of her whereabouts, please call 617-1596 or 669-2832. She has been ill and experiencing symptoms of dementia/ nervous breakdown.