We now gat a new Office

Kaieteur News – Dem boys seh, suddenly, everybody gat an Office. Dem boys know ‘bout the Office of the President, Office of the Prime Minister, Office of the Ombudsman and even the Office of the First Lady. But now dem hearing ‘bout a new one – the Office of the Vee Pee. Wha’ is dat?

The Facebook page of de Vee Pee seh de Office of de Vee Pee hosted a reception at de Seawall fuh dem indigenous leaders who attend the National Toshaos Council Conference. But dem boys never know de Vee Pee gat an official Office of the Vee Pee. Is this de the same Vee Pee who does wear two hats? One minute he General Secretary and de next minute he is a Vee Pee? Dem boys confused.

This new Office sound like one big secret. Dem boys search dem big book wah dem does call de Estimates of Expenditure and dem boys nah find no official Office called de Office of de Vee Pee. We know he gat an office with desk and chair at de Oh Pee. But an office is not an Office – if yuh understand what ah mean.

The Vee Pee hosting a reception for the indigenous leaders at the seawall. Dem boys seh de seawall muss be de new palace. From hosting joggers and lovers, now it hosting big reception. Dem boys seh, all you need is a seawall and you too can have an Office. Dem boys seh next time y’all passing de seawall, look out for a big sign – “Office of the Vee Pee.”

Talk half. Leff half