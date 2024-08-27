The looming pariah state status of Haiti and the role of CARICOM

Dear Editor,

As a documentary journalist who has spent significant time covering the complexities of Haiti, I feel compelled to share my observations about the nation’s current trajectory. Haiti, a nation known for its rich history and cultural vibrancy, is increasingly at risk of becoming a pariah state—a term reserved for countries that are ostracised by the international community due to chronic instability, human rights violations, or persistent defiance of global norms. While Haiti has faced numerous challenges throughout its history, the current trajectory is alarming. If unaddressed, Haiti’s situation could deteriorate further, leading to severe regional consequences. The involvement of regional organisations like the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) is therefore crucial in preventing this outcome.

To understand Haiti’s current predicament, it is essential to look back at its history. Since gaining independence in 1804, Haiti has faced cycles of political instability, economic underdevelopment, and external interference. Despite being the first black republic and the first independent nation in Latin America and the Caribbean, Haiti has struggled with systemic corruption, weak governance, and deep-rooted socio-economic challenges.

The devastating earthquake of 2010 exacerbated these issues, as billions in aid failed to bring about long-term recovery. The assassination of President Jovenel Moïse in 2021 further destabilized the country, leaving a political vacuum and exacerbating gang violence. With no clear path to stability, the risk of Haiti becoming a pariah state is more imminent than ever.

The most glaring sign of Haiti’s slide toward pariah status is the complete erosion of governance. The assassination of President Moïse and the subsequent political crisis have left the country without effective leadership. Armed gangs now control large portions of the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other regions, rendering the government virtually powerless.

Public institutions have become dysfunctional, and the rule of law has all but collapsed. The judiciary, often the last defense against tyranny, is in disarray, with courts either closed or operating under the influence of powerful figures. This breakdown in governance has not only worsened the security situation but also deepened the humanitarian crisis.

As the state weakens, human rights abuses in Haiti have surged. Reports from human rights organisations have documented widespread violations, including extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests, and torture. Armed gangs, operating with near impunity, are responsible for much of the violence. These groups have been implicated in massacres, kidnappings, and sexual violence, creating an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness.

The Haitian National Police (HNP), weakened by corruption and lack of resources, has been unable to effectively counter the rise of these gangs. In some cases, there have been allegations of collusion between the police and criminal elements, further eroding public trust in law enforcement.

The human rights situation in Haiti has drawn the attention of international bodies, including the United Nations, which has expressed concern over the deteriorating conditions. However, despite these concerns, there has been little concrete action to address the root causes of the crisis. The lack of accountability and justice in Haiti is a key factor pushing the country toward pariah status.

Haiti’s economic situation is equally dire. The country is the poorest in the Western Hemisphere, with over 60% of its population living below the poverty line. The economy, heavily dependent on remittances and foreign aid, has been crippled by the ongoing political and security crises. Inflation is rampant, and the local currency, the Gourde, has lost significant value, leading to skyrocketing prices for basic goods.

The agricultural sector, once a cornerstone of Haiti’s economy, is in decline due to environmental degradation, lack of investment, and poor infrastructure. Food insecurity is widespread, with many Haitians unable to afford even basic staples. The economic collapse has fueled social unrest, with protests against the government becoming increasingly frequent and violent.

The economic collapse is not just a domestic issue; it has regional implications as well. Haiti’s economic instability has led to increased migration, with thousands of Haitians risking their lives to reach the United States, Guyana, the Dominican Republic, and other countries in search of better opportunities. This migration crisis has strained relations with neighboring countries and has further isolated Haiti on the international stage.

Haiti’s growing isolation is another indicator of its potential pariah status. The international community’s response to Haiti’s crises has been inconsistent and, at times, counterproductive. While there have been efforts to provide humanitarian aid and support democratic processes, these have often been undermined by the complexity of the situation on the ground.

The Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as a regional organisation with a vested interest in Haiti’s stability, has taken steps to intervene and support the country. However, CARICOM’s interventions have been met with mixed results. CARICOM has a unique role in Haiti, given the country’s status as a full member of the organisation and its deep cultural and historical ties with other Caribbean nations. CARICOM has long advocated for political stability, human rights, and sustainable development in Haiti. Its involvement has been crucial in mediating political disputes, facilitating dialogue among political actors, and providing humanitarian aid.

In the wake of President Moïse’s assassination, CARICOM expressed deep concern and called for calm and dialogue. The organisation dispatched a mission to Haiti to assess the situation and offer support. CARICOM has also worked to engage the broader international community, urging for coordinated efforts to restore stability in Haiti. Despite these efforts, however, CARICOM’s impact has been limited by the sheer scale of the crisis and the complexity of the political landscape in Haiti.

One of the challenges CARICOM faces is the lack of a unified approach among its member states. While there is a shared recognition of the need to support Haiti, differences in political priorities and capacities have hindered the development of a cohesive strategy. Moreover, CARICOM’s resources are limited, and the organisation has struggled to mobilize the necessary financial and technical support to effectively address Haiti’s challenges.

Another issue is the delicate balance CARICOM must maintain between supporting Haiti’s sovereignty and intervening in its internal affairs. The organisation has been cautious about taking actions that could be perceived as infringing on Haiti’s independence, which has sometimes led to a more reactive than proactive approach.

Despite these challenges, CARICOM remains a critical actor in the international response to Haiti’s crisis. The organisation has the potential to play a leading role in coordinating regional and international efforts to support Haiti’s recovery. However, to do so effectively, CARICOM will need to strengthen its internal cohesion, enhance its capacity to mobilize resources and work closely with other international actors, including the United Nations (UN), the Organization of American States (OAS), and the African Union (AU).

The combination of weak governance, human rights abuses, economic collapse, and international isolation has set Haiti on a dangerous path toward becoming a pariah state. If the current trends continue, Haiti risks becoming a country that is not only isolated but also one that poses a threat to regional stability and security.

To avert this outcome, there must be a concerted effort from both the Haitian government and the international community, including CARICOM. The Haitian government needs to prioritize the restoration of law and order, the rebuilding of public institutions, and the provision of basic services to its people. This will require a commitment to fighting corruption, improving governance, and ensuring that the rule of law is upheld.

At the same time, the international community, particularly CARICOM, must re-engage with Haiti in a meaningful way. This includes providing support for security sector reform, facilitating dialogue among political actors, and offering economic assistance that is tied to measurable outcomes. CARICOM, with its regional expertise and historical ties to Haiti, is uniquely positioned to lead these efforts.

Moreover, CARICOM must advocate for a more coordinated international response to Haiti’s crisis, ensuring that the efforts of various actors are aligned and mutually reinforcing. The organisation should also continue to press for accountability and justice in Haiti, ensuring that those responsible for human rights abuses are held accountable. I am committed to continuing to document Haiti’s story, to give voice to those who are too often ignored, and to hold those in power accountable. But it is my hope that by shining a light on these issues, we can also inspire action—an action that will help Haiti reclaim its place as a proud, independent nation, rather than allowing it to slip into the shadows as a pariah state.

In conclusion, Haiti stands at a critical juncture. The country can either continue on its current path toward pariah status, or it can take decisive action to reverse course and rebuild itself as a functional and respected member of the international community. The choice is clear, but the window of opportunity is rapidly closing. It is imperative that all stakeholders, including CARICOM, act now before it is too late.

Sincerely,

Wayne Lyttle

Documentary Journalist