Man on reduced bail for publishing nude pictures of ex-girlfriend

Aug 27, 2024 Court Stories, Features / Columnists, News

…remains on remand due to pending cases

Kaieteur News – A 33-year-old IT Technician was on Monday granted reduced bail when he appeared at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court before Magistrate Orinthia Schmidt to answer three cybercrime charges and damage to property charge.

Jeremy Smith

The accused, Jeremy Smith is accused of acquiring and distributing intimate photographs and videos of his ex-girlfriend.

The allegations against Smith state that between March 11 and May 6, 2023, at Meadow Brook Gardens, he unlawfully obtained electronic data, including videos and photos, from his ex-girlfriend’s WhatsApp messages.

Further, between May 27 and July 16, 2024, at the same location, he is accused of publishing obscene and distressing content from these messages using a computer system.

Smith’s second court appearance was conducted virtually before Magistrate Schmidt. He was represented by attorney, Darren Wade who requested a reduction in bail, citing additional matters pending in other courts.

At Smith’s first appearance, bail was set at $75,000 for each charge; however, it was reduced to $60,000 per charge on Monday.

Despite the reduction in bail, Smith remains on remand at the Diamond Magistrates’ Court due to an incident on July 26, 2024, where Smith allegedly threatened his ex-girlfriend, vandalized her property, and breached a restraining order against him.

Magistrate Sunil Scarce remanded Smith in custody following that incident.

Smith and his ex-girlfriend had an on-and-off relationship over the past year and a half. In December 2022, she filed a restraining order against him, which he has subsequently breached.

She told this publication that he contacts her continuously from different numbers on her WhatsApp.

