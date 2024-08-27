I voted for the APNU/AFC in 2015, and like thousands of other Guyanese, I was deeply disappointed by their performance

Dear Editor,

Who could forget the moment in 2015 when then Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo stood before a room full of Sugar Cane Farmers at their first-ever National Cane Farmers Conference and, with a straight face, declared, “The focus is to make sugar work. We have too many workers who stand to lose with the collapse of the industry. This new Government will not allow sugar to sink”? Well, guess what? It sank.

I bring up this memorable piece of history because it perfectly illustrates the kind of leadership we’ve been dealing with. The APNU/AFC/PNC coalition has a track record of failing to deliver on its promises. So, I ask you—how can we trust the pledges they’re making now or the ones they’ll surely make in the lead-up to the 2025 General Elections? Nagamootoo’s words were nothing more than empty promises, and the deception didn’t stop there—it persisted throughout their entire time in office.

Take Noel Holder, for instance, who served as Agriculture Minister back then. He too promised big things to Sugar Cane Farmers, talking about grand plans for aquaculture. But what came of it? Yet another flop to add to their list of failures. Contrast that with what we see today—a thriving sugar industry and a blossoming aquaculture sector, thanks to the visionary leadership of President Irfaan Ali and Minister of Agriculture Zulfikar Mustapha.

This government isn’t just paying lip service; they’re backing up their words with real action. Billions have been invested in these industries, breathing life back into them after the APNU/AFC nearly drove them into the ground. GUYSUCO, while still facing challenges, is making progress. People are back at work in the fields and factories, returning to the life they’ve known for generations. And let’s not forget how the PPP/C, even while in opposition, reached out to communities, sharing their vision for a better life. That vision has been steadily unfolding since they took office. Minister Mustapha has been relentless in his efforts to develop the agriculture sector, proving that this government has the strength and determination to make our nation both progressive and competitive.

I voted for the APNU/AFC in 2015, and like thousands of other Guyanese, I was deeply disappointed by their performance as a government, especially when they allowed the agriculture industry to wither away. I won’t be making that mistake again. Come 2025, my support will stay with the PPP/C because I’ve seen the progress they’ve brought to every sector of this country.

Sincerely,

George Paddy