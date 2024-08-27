Guyana wins fourth consecutive CASA Senior Championship title

Kaieteur Sports – Guyana has once again demonstrated its dominance in the Caribbean squash arena by winning their fourth consecutive Caribbean Area Squash Association (CASA) Senior Championship. The 24th edition of the CASA Senior Squash Championship, sponsored by E-Net, concluded last Saturday at the Georgetown Club and National Racquet Centre. Guyana emerged victorious with a total of 64 points, narrowly surpassing Barbados, who finished with 60 points. The Cayman Islands also had a commendable performance, finishing third with 54 points.

Guyana performed exceptionally well in the team events. The Men’s Veterans Team finished in second place, while the Women’s Team clinched a well-deserved first place. Ashley Khalil, the 2022 Caribbean Singles Champion, was instrumental in the team’s success, securing a thrilling three-set victory over her Barbadian opponent.

The men’s team also showcased their strength, achieving a dominant 4-0 victory over Trinidad and Tobago. The team, consisting of Shomari Wilshire, Daniel Ince, Jason Ray Khalil, and Sam Ince Carvahal, contributed significantly to Guyana’s commanding performance.

This recent victory solidifies Guyana’s reputation as a powerhouse in Caribbean squash, highlighting their exceptional skill and determination in a sport that requires strategic acumen and intense focus.

At the E-Net Caribbean Squash Championships XXIX 2024, Guyanese athletes earned several medals: Mary Fung-A-Fat won silver in the Women’s Individual category, and Alex Arjoon secured third place in the Men’s Individual category. In the Doubles events, the Guyanese Women’s team of Ashley DeGroot and Ashley Khalil took first place, while the Men’s team of Jason Ray Khalil and Samuel Ince-Carvahal finished third.

In the Veterans category, Regan Pollard placed second in the Men’s 40-and-over, Ramon Chan-a-Sue finished second in the Men’s Over 50, and Lloyd Fung-a-Fat secured third in the Men’s Over 60. The Women Veterans also excelled, with Lydia Fraser earning second place in the Over-50 category and Indira Barker winning first place in the Over 60 category.

Guyana’s continued success at the 24th CASA Senior Squash Championship underscores their exceptional talent and resilience, maintaining their stronghold on the regional squash landscape.