Second man dies in D’Urban Street drive-by shooting

Kaieteur News – On Sunday another victim in the D’Urban Street, Georgetown drive-by shooting succumbed.

Lawrence Wayne called ‘Boy Boy’ is now the second fatality of Saturday’s morning shooting that has left several persons hospitalised. Wayne had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen and another to his right arm. Meanwhile, the other victims, Lennox Wayne called ‘Two colours’, Destra Arthur and Lloyd Roberts are still admitted as patients. Their conditions are stable. Teon Allen also known as “Spoil Child”, Travis Ceres, a 25-year-old vendor from East La Penitence, and Stanley Matthews, a 31-year-old labourer of Sophia are also among the wounded.

According to reports on Sunday, the shooting took place around 05:45hrs on Saturday and resulted in the death of Anthony Havercome, a 40-year-old vendor from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown, who was reportedly riddled with bullets. He was the first person confirmed dead. Detectives learnt that the victims might have been attending an “All Black Party” at V’s Flavour Delight, located at 23 D’Urban Street, Lodge. At around 05:00hrs on Saturday, however, police closed off the party but some persons continued to drink in front of the location.

The host of the event, Keon Aaron said that he was checking off his bar when he heard several gunshots. While finding out where the bullets were coming from, he reportedly saw a black car speeding in a westerly direction from the location. He then saw several bloodied individuals being placed in vehicles and rushed away to the city hospital. Ranks subsequently made checks at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where they learnt that several persons were shot and one of them killed during the shooting at the location. Kaieteur News later learnt that there was one more victim of the shooting, a miner, Lloyd Roberts, of Golden Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

He sustained gunshot wounds to his right chest and left hip. Some persons believe that Roberts might have been the real target of the drive-by. Roberts is presently receiving treatment at a private hospital. Further investigations by police led them to locate the car believed to be the one used in the shooting.

It was reportedly found parked on the eastern carriageway of Manatee Place, South Ruimveldt, Georgetown. “The vehicle was processed and photographed by the CID team, and eleven 9mm spent shells, along with one .223 spent shell, were found in the front and back seats of the car,” police said while adding that “two suspected bullet holes were seen in the lower right back passenger door, and what appears to be a graze from a bullet to the left rear just above the gas tank”. Police were able to track down the owner of the vehicle, Coleen Burrowes, a 33-year-old businesswoman.

She told investigators that the car was stolen from her around 04:00hrs on Saturday by two men on a XR-Honda motorcycle at Victor and D’Urban Streets, Georgetown. The woman claimed that she was in the company of her cousin in the car and had stopped the vehicle there to urinate when the men rode up to her. Burrowes continued that the pillion rider dismounted the motorcycle, pointed a gun at her while demanding that she give them the car. Fearful for her life, she, along with the other occupants of the car exited the car, and the armed man entered and drove it away while his accomplice followed behind on the motorcycle. She immediately went to the East La Penitence Police Station, where she made a report that the car was stolen from her. Investigations are ongoing.