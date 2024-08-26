Over 1300 participate in GYSBI, Muneshwers job fair

Kaieteur News – Guyana Shore Base Inc. (GYSBI), in collaboration with its parent company Muneshwers Limited, and their joint venture partners, hosted a job fair on Saturday, August 24th, 2024, at the Everest Cricket Club, Camp Road, Georgetown.

The event, held from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., attracted over 1,300 participants eager to explore career opportunities in Guyana’s rapidly growing oil and gas sector. Guyana’s Local Content Law stipulates that Guyanese companies with the relevant qualifications be given priority in the oil and gas industry.

The job fair provided attendees with the chance to engage directly with employers, participate in on-the-spot interviews, and present their qualifications. Candidates were encouraged to bring their resumes, ID cards, academic certificates, TIN certificates, and other relevant documents to maximize their chances of securing employment.

Senior Minister with Responsibility for Finance, Dr. Ashni Singh, attended the event and interacted with the job seekers. In a statement shared via social media, Dr. Singh praised the Muneshwers/GYSBI collaboration as a model of local content in action. He highlighted the partnership as an exemplary case of how Guyanese companies can engage with and benefit from the booming oil and gas industry.

It was also stated that it is a benefit from the government’s crafting of a legal framework on local content to require and obligate the oil and gas industry to do business with Guyanese companies and Guyanese nationals.

Notably, the government had solidified its commitment to ensuring that the benefits derived from the foreign direct investments into Guyana’s petroleum sector are captured and retained in-country, through the enactment of the Local Content Act of 2021. However, despite the law being implemented, there were still several issues local companies encountered, and the law is expected to be amended.

Dr. Singh highlighted the government’s commitment to building a Guyana where existing Guyanese companies can expand and thrive, and where new enterprises can emerge and flourish. Moreover, the minister reiterated that the government is focused on creating opportunities for every Guyanese citizen to acquire the necessary skills to participate meaningfully in the country’s evolving economy.

Recently, Dr. Martin Pertab, the Director of the Local Content Secretariat within the Ministry of Natural Resources, disclosed that while the Secretariat had reduced the payment period to 35 to 45 days, they are now looking to further revise that period down to 21 days. Dr. Pertab also revealed that local companies have earned a total of US$314 million from the oil and gas sector within the first six months of 2024. This figure represents more than half of the projected annual earnings for the sector.