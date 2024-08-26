Aaron Newton wins FARMSUP Cycle Road Race

Kaieteur Sports – In a true test of endurance and power, Farm Supplies Limited (FARMSUP) wrapped up its 50-mile Cycle Road Race yesterday at the company’s Mc Doom location. Young Aaron Newton was the star of the Senior’s race, crossing the finish line in 1 hour, 52 minutes, and 40 seconds (1:54:40s), ahead of seasoned rider Segun Hubbard.

The race kicked off with the peloton rolling out for the official start. Newton, along with Jamual John, Kwame Ridley, Jaikaran Sookai, and others, launched an early attack, quickly forming a breakaway in the first 10 minutes. The race featured riders across various categories, including Veteran Over-50, Veterans, Seniors, Juniors, and Cat Four, with a strategic rollout heading east onto the East Bank Public Road. As the group pushed south toward Providence, the peloton maintained a steady pace.

John, aiming to take the lead, faced a minor mechanical issue that required a quick pit stop. By this time, the breakaway group had already established a significant gap. Approaching Friendship (East Bank), the riders settled into their rhythm, each maintaining a strong, consistent pace as they powered towards Land of Canaan.

Newton, part of the leading break, joined in a sprint as they passed the iconic Falls gas station on the East Bank of Demerara. John managed to take the lead again at Sarah Johanna, flanked by Newton on his left and Sookai on his right.

The junior riders then turned off onto the northbound carriageway at the Soesdyke Junction for the return leg, while the other categories continued up to the Timehri roundabout. The pace picked up significantly at Soesdyke, setting up a thrilling return journey.

John launched a solo attack at Land of Canaan after staying back for much of the return leg, moving swiftly into third place in the senior’s race.

As the race approached Little Diamond area, the riders took a right turn onto Heroes Highway. With less than 25 minutes to go, Newton and John broke away, establishing a significant lead as they approached the final stretch at the Jaguar roundabout.

In a thrilling finale, John and Newton were neck and neck heading into the homestretch. A small chase group followed closely, but it was Newton who managed to outsprint the competition, clinching the Senior title with a time of 1:54:40. Segun Hubbard finished second, while Kwame Ridley secured third place.

After the race, Newton spoke about his victory, crediting his success to the support of his teammates and family. “Despite the challenges leading up to the race, it feels incredible to come out on top today,” he said. “Even with an injury to my foot and arm, I was able to push through, and that’s something to be proud of. No one expected me to win today, but I’ve been putting in the work, and today I got to see the results.”

The event also featured the Junior’s and Cat Four races. In the Juniors race, Ajuni Cutting took the top spot with a time of 1 hour, 37 minutes, and 52 seconds (1:37:52s), followed closely by Alex Newton in second place and Daniel Thang in third. Hubbard secured first place in the Veteran Race, while Davenand Bissoon claimed the Cat Four victory.

As usual, FARMSUP hosted a brief awards ceremony after the race to honour the standout performers, bringing the 2024 Road Race event to a close. Meanwhile, Guyana Cycling Federation Vice President Linden Dowridge thanked all participants and sponsors for their support and expressed gratitude to Inspector Ramdass and his team for ensuring the race remained safe and incident-free.