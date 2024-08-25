Technology, enforcement of regulations needed to curb illegal mining – AFC

Kaieteur News – While it is widely reported of the decline in declaration of gold due to illegal gold mining, the Alliance For Change (AFC), has suggested the used of advance technology and better enforcement of policies and regulations in an effort to curb the situation.

Deonarine Ramsaroop, an AFC Member of Parliament (MP) and a member of the Natural Resources Sectoral Committee, in an invited comment told members of the media on Friday that while the enforcement of regulation plays a vital part in curbing illegal mining, with the use of technology, miners would be monitored as to where they are extracting gold.

He explained, “We have to enforce and we have to improve on our monitoring using technology and I think that is where we have to enforce more technological advancement using satellites, you can know the hotspots you can know where illegal mining’s are happening.”

In addition, the MP also highlighted the need to work on border security. “We have to collaborate with the other countries and you will increase on that border security because we are talking here the smuggling of gold.”

Nevertheless, he explained that once technology is improved, it will create a method whereas officials will know where mining and the resources are extracted. He added, “Once you can map that using a technology you will be able to know that you are going to put this small miner here or the large miners here. So you know exactly where they are mining.”

Enforcing regulations

Furthermore, speaking on the basis of illegal mining, the Former leader of the AFC and Attorney-at-law, Khemraj Ramjattan stated that once the regulations are properly enforced, illegal mining can be avoided.

He related, “… Well it has to do with enforcement, enforcement by in relation to logging the forest rangers that we had created for purposes of ensuring that all the regulations are adhered to by the loggers and then going into these loggings concessions which they have powers of like policeman to go in and ensure that there is adherence to laws and regulations under the Forestry Act.”

He continued, “… Even the criminal law, similarly with mining geology and mines, commissioners’ officers and personnel (are) ought to ensure that they go to these mining areas, where there is active mining going on and see that there is no pollution.” The Attorney-at-law further highlighted that by doing so, officers ought to ensure that miners are conducting mining which is done in accordance with the bylaws and sustainable development of the mining industry.

Decline of gold declaration

Meanwhile, Opposition Member of Parliament and Shadow Minister of Finance, Juretha Fernandes pointed out the decline of declaration of gold in the first quarter report from the Bank of Guyana (BoG).

Kaieteur News reported that the BoG reported that the country’s gold declaration decreased within the first three months of 2024. According to the Central Bank, the declaration fell to 89,845.8 troy ounces, when compared to the same period last year. It was stated that the dip in the gold declaration was mainly due to lower declarations from small- and medium-scale miners by 24.2 %. It was explained that the lower declaration is as a result of prolonged dry weather which made access to water limited in many mining areas.

The Shadow Minister of Finance said in relation to this, “I think persons really need to understand that an in-depth investigation needs to be done into this matter.” She further emphasized the importance of enforcing regulations/ policies. Fernandes, explained that small-scale miners are who face harassment in the mining industry, in terms of capturing land spaces where gold is suspected to be.

She said, “When you get underground, you will understand that the persons that are… harassed the most are the small-scale minors.” Fernandes continued, “If they (small-scale miners) do come in areas that get gold by the time they actually make applications for them to legally work on the land, then you will see some persons with more connections would be given access to those lands because that is how it is done.”

Meanwhile, this publication had reported that on August 18, 2024, six Brazilians were arrested by the joint services and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission (GGMC), given the fact that they conducted illegal mining in Guyana.

In a press release, the Guyana Police Force said the six Brazilian nationals (four males and two females) were arrested for illegal mining in the Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8. The team arrived at Amatuk Potaro River, Region 8, by GDF helicopter at approximately 10:30hrs Sunday where they located the illegal mining operation, identified as #252339, which was moored on the western bank of the river.

The following individuals, identified as Brazilian nationals, were found at the mining operation, Leo Vitor Lucas De Arruda, date of birth: 30th October 2002 (22 years old); address: Novo Mundo, Mato Grosso; Francione Barbosa Da Silva, date of birth: 24th December 1983 (40 years old), address: Maria das Graças, Boa Vista, Roraima; Jeova Marques Pinho, date of birth: 1st February 1988 (36 years old), address: Mucajaí, Boa Vista, Roraima; Elivane Ferreira Dos Santos, date of birth: 10th April 1973 (51 years old), address: Castelo, Pará; Silvania Andrade de Oliveira, date of birth: 7th February 1979 (45 years old), address: Boa Vista, Roraima; and Diemisson Da Silva Rodriguez, date of birth: 18th February 1988 (36 years old), address: Boa Vista, Roraima.

These individuals, police said were questioned and instructed by the Joint Services and GGMC officials to vacate the illegal operation. They were informed of the allegation that they were mining illegally and were placed under arrest.

The suspects were subsequently escorted from the site to Ogle Airport, where they were then escorted to CID HQ.

Additionally, Attorney-at-Law Mr. Cox, from the Dexter Todd and Associate Law Firm, visited the CID HQ and advised his clients to remain silent.

The Brazilian nationals remain in police custody, assisting with the ongoing investigation.