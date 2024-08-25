Swiss Machinery support to women completing first year of Welding and Mechanical Engineering in GTI

Kaieteur News – The Swiss Machinery on Friday expressed their heartfelt congratulations to two women, who successfully completed their first year at the Guyana Technical Institute (GTI).

The two women, Latoya Henry and Margaret Baker are majoring in welding and mechanical engineering. Swiss Machinery stated via a press release that their accomplishments are further enhanced by their successful completion of a two-month internship programme with Swiss Machinery.

Notably, the duo have not just excelled in their studies but also made significant strides in a technical arena where women are often underrepresented. “Their perseverance and accomplishments serve as an inspiring example and a powerful testament to their skills and determination. As such, the team at Swiss Machinery extended their wholehearted support and best wishes for the continued success and future endeavours.”