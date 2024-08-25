Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Some people got nerves like wire

Aug 25, 2024

Kaieteur News – You know dem type? Dem ain’t get no invite, but once dem see a crowd, dem ready fuh show up. Is like dem got radar fuh free food and drink.

One man tell me he see a fella at a big gathering recently. De man was walking round like he own de place. Eating de food, drinking de drink, and laughing up loud. So somebody ask he, “Who you related to?”

He puff up he chest and seh, “De birthday boy.”

Well, is only after dat, he find out he at a wake. De man tek off like a bullet from a gun.

Dem boys seh is not de first time this happen. People in Guyana got a habit. Dem don’t care if is wedding, funeral, christening, or even a wake. Once dem see a tent and chairs, dem inside like lice on a jumbie.

Some does even dress up and come fuh tek pictures, post on Facebook like dem was really invited. Dem go ask fuh de wi-fi password like dem paying de bill.

Dem boys seh is a real problem. One time, a man show up at a wedding. He dance, he eat, he even catch de bouquet. Only fuh de bride to realize later dat she don’t know he.

Dem boys seh it gat to stop. People need to have manners. If yuh ain’t get no invite, stay home and eat yuh own food. Some people now quoting law fuh get in to places dem nah get invitation to.

But you know how Guyanese stay. Dem see a crowd and dem curious. Like fly to a roti.

Dem boys seh, next time yuh see one of dem uninvited guests, don’t say nothing. Just give dem de look. De same look you does give when de electricity bill come high.

Maybe den dem gon learn. Or maybe not. But at least you had a good laugh when dem mix up de birthday with de wake.

Talk half. Leff half!

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in Guyana

Aug 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,...
Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Aug 25, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out in T&DCA first-division competition 

Aug 25, 2024

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida League Live event

Aug 25, 2024

DDL launches Master Blender's for CPL

Aug 25, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers' article as misleading and mischievous

Aug 25, 2024

