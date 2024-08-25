Misha Caleb is first Guyanese to compete in Miss Cosmo International Pageant

Done By: Christal Yong

Kaieteur News – With just one month to prepare, Guyana has selected their first representative to participate the Miss Cosmo International Pageant.

US-based former Miss Universe Guyana contestant Misha Caleb was chosen based on her fantastic and strong performance in this year Miss Universe Guyana 2024 to represent the beautiful land of Guyana.

The Miss Cosmo International is a prestigious beauty pageant that aims to empower women as well as promote diversity and inclusion in the beauty industry will be held on October 5, 2024 in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Miss Cosmo Guyana 2024, Caleb a former Miss Universe candidate who captured the hearts of many with her exceptional performance in the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 and is hoping to make Guyana proud on the international stage at the Miss Cosmo pageant.

Caleb is a Guyanese-born, 24-year-old HR business partner, a graduate of Howard University, and a literacy advocate. She will be representing Guyana on the world stage at the inaugural Miss Cosmo 2024 in Vietnam. Caleb champions early childhood literacy not only in her pageant platform but also in her non-profit organization, Advance Guyana.

Since 2021, she has worked hands on with her Nabaclis and Onderneeming community in facilitating literacy-based community events and library programmes. With her degree in Business, Caleb hopes to sustainably grow her organization nationally to continue supporting libraries in underserved communities and empower the next generation of leaders. Caleb looks forward to returning to her country to serve within communities during her reign.

Two phenomenal Guyanese women were selected as the Assistant Co-Directors of the Miss Cosmo Guyana 2024. The two beauties are, Imarah Radix former Miss Guyana World 2009 and one of the first mothers of the Miss Universe Guyana 2024 who captured the Toni Burnett Award and Katifa Lester a Top 6 finalist who was the first married and pregnant contestant in Miss Universe Guyana 2024.

Lester told The Waterfalls, “Since it is our first year, we only had one month to prepare so we decided to select the queen but next year, we do plan to host the local leg of the pageant.”

She nevertheless expressed confidence in the representative for the pageant, “I feel really good and confident in myself, I know that we put together a good team, everybody is willing to work hard to do what we have to do to represent our country.”

Lester explained that Miss Cosmo International is more than just a beauty pageant. It is a platform for women to showcase their talents, intelligence, and passion for making a positive impact in the world. Contestants are judged not only on their physical appearance but also on their character, intellect, and commitment to social causes.

Miss Cosmo 2024 will incorporate public activities in collaboration with local authorities to stage extensive festivals and grand events throughout Vietnam in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Ninh Binh, Long An and Da Lat.

The semi-final October 2, 2024 and Final Show October 5, 2024, in Ho Chi Minh City will kick off with a series of dynamic events. The selection committee, beauty queens and international experts will come together to share their knowledge and experience to determine the deserving winner in this year’s Miss Cosmo Guyana 2024.

All Miss Cosmo contestants are required to be between the ages of 18- 30 years. All contestants must be a citizen of the country they are representing and must possess the title “Miss” being unmarried and childless.