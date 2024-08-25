GuySuCo continues to refute claims of sugar shortage

Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Aug 25, 2024 News
Kaieteur News – Amidst the claims circulating of shortage sugar, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Thursday continued to refute the claims that packaged sugar is not available for sale. The release stated that production for the second crop of 2024 commenced last week and the sale of packaged sugar commenced on Monday.
GuySuCo underscored in the statement that packaged sugar is available at the Blairmont Estate from Friday and will have sugar available for sale on August 26, 2024.
“The corporation would like to also reiterate that there has been NO price change to neither packaged nor bagged sugar and as such, businesses should not increase the prices on these commodities. Persons desirous of purchasing sugar are asked to make contact with GuySuCo Marketing Department on 220-2891 ext. 260,261 &263.” GuySuCo concluded.
Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.
Aug 25, 2024Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,...
Aug 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Aug 25, 2024
Kaieteur News – The President of Guyana finds himself once again ensnared in a web of statistical missteps. His recent... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]