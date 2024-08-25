GuySuCo continues to refute claims of sugar shortage

Kaieteur News – Amidst the claims circulating of shortage sugar, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) on Thursday continued to refute the claims that packaged sugar is not available for sale. The release stated that production for the second crop of 2024 commenced last week and the sale of packaged sugar commenced on Monday.

GuySuCo underscored in the statement that packaged sugar is available at the Blairmont Estate from Friday and will have sugar available for sale on August 26, 2024.

“The corporation would like to also reiterate that there has been NO price change to neither packaged nor bagged sugar and as such, businesses should not increase the prices on these commodities. Persons desirous of purchasing sugar are asked to make contact with GuySuCo Marketing Department on 220-2891 ext. 260,261 &263.” GuySuCo concluded.