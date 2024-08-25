Govt. seeking contractor to design, build and finance Palmyra Cultural market project

Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking to prequalify contractors for the design, build and finance (DBF) of a cultural market at Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.
According to the ministry’s tender, prequalification will be conducted through the procedures outlined in the Procurement Act of 2003. Bids are scheduled to open on September 18, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).
The intention to build this facility was announced by President Irfaan Ali earlier this month during the emancipation celebration held at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.
The cultural market is said to serve as an educational and talent showcasing hub for the country.
Quoted in a Department of Public Information article, the President at the celebration said, “As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market.”
“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together. The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle… [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he added.
