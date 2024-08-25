Latest update August 25th, 2024 12:59 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Govt. seeking contractor to design, build and finance Palmyra Cultural market project

Aug 25, 2024 News

Kaieteur News – The government through the Ministry of Public Works is currently seeking to prequalify contractors for the design, build and finance (DBF) of a cultural market at Palmyra, Berbice, Region Six.

According to the ministry’s tender, prequalification will be conducted through the procedures outlined in the Procurement Act of 2003. Bids are scheduled to open on September 18, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

The intention to build this facility was announced by President Irfaan Ali earlier this month during the emancipation celebration held at the New Amsterdam Technical Institute.

The cultural market is said to serve as an educational and talent showcasing hub for the country.

Quoted in a Department of Public Information article, the President at the celebration said, “As we build the new stadium, and as we build facilities around the stadium, and as we build hotels, an important part of why people will come to Region Six is to be part of this national cultural market.”

“This will be a symbol of the importance of culture in bridging gaps and bringing people together.  The importance of culture in economic and social revolution. The importance of culture in developing healthy lifestyle… [and] the importance of culture in celebrating the unity of our people and our country,” he added.

Bids for the project are scheduled to open on September 18, 2024 at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB).

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | August. 16th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

Exxon is fast becoming Guyana’s Landlord.

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in Guyana

President Ali, Toronto Raptors collaborating to develop basketball in...

Aug 25, 2024

Kaieteur Sports – In a pivotal move for the development of basketball in Guyana, President Dr. Irfaan Ali met with Masai Michael Ujiri OC, Vice Chairman and President of the Toronto Raptors,...
Read More
Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Hussain re-elected as GGA President 

Aug 25, 2024

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out in T&DCA first-division competition 

Canada-based Guyanese Naveed Ali hits 100 not out...

Aug 25, 2024

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida League Live event

Norman Madhoo shines at Dart Players Florida...

Aug 25, 2024

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

Aug 25, 2024

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as misleading and mischievous

GCB declares Sean Devers’ article as...

Aug 25, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]