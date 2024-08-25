GNBS HIGHLIGHTS CRUCIAL CODE OF PRACTICE FOR BEAUTY PROFESSIONALS

Kaieteur News – Today’s growing emphasis on beauty and the use of beauty products is moving beyond self-application to the establishment of many businesses across our country which offer beautification services. Many persons are turning to establish these businesses for reasons including employment and a passion to make their clients look their best.

Just recently, many professionals and beauty product providers participated in Curl Fete 2024, a major event celebrating natural hair, beauty and wellness.

For the Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), it is timely to emphasise that standards are available for the beauty industry as well. One such standard is the GCP 6-1997 – Code of Practice for persons carrying out the business of beautifying and improving the skin, hair and nails.

This Code of Practice provides comprehensive guidance for persons carrying out businesses related to cosmetology, hairdressing, barbering, shaving, manicure, pedicure, facial, body massaging and like crafts. The document prescribes the hygienic and precautionary measures that should be taken by beauty professionals to prevent transmission of any communicable diseases, and it covers conditions such as the certification of premises, licensing and registration of personnel, sanitation and sterilization of tools.

Specifically, ensuring suitable locations, fitting furnishing, sanitary conditions and conformance to relevant building codes are crucial for the Certification of the Premises, while examination and certification of beauty professionals by a medical officer are required for the Licensing and Registration of Personnel.

Meanwhile, to satisfy sanitation requirements, the document stipulates that the owner of premises shall be responsible for ensuring that the floor, walls, ceiling of the premises and all furniture are clean and free from hair, dust, dirt and other impurities. The Code requires that all scissors, clippers and other non-disposable cutting tools, hairbrushes, combs and rollers shall be sterilised immediately after use. Disposable razors or blades shall only be used per one customer and disposed of immediately thereafter.

Given the growing interest in beauty and wellness, particularly highlighted by the recent Curl Fete event, GNBS is reminding practitioners of the critical role they play in safeguarding public health in the delivery of their services.

The event, which primarily focused on natural hair care, provided a stage for numerous vendors, stylists and beauty professionals. It drew significant attention to the beauty industry, making it an opportune moment for the GNBS to reiterate the importance of maintaining standards in the industry.

Whether dealing with hair, skin, or nails, professionals conforming to the Code of Practice can enhance their reputation, build client trust, and contribute to the overall improvement of the beauty industry in Guyana.

The GNBS remains committed to supporting businesses in achieving conformance with standards, offering resources and guidance to help them maintain excellence in their services.

For further information, contact the GNBS on telephone numbers: 219-0064-66 or WhatsApp us on 692-4627.