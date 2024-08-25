DDL launches Master Blender’s for CPL

Kaieteur News – The Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) launched its El Dorado Master Blender’s Special Edition Rum which was aged for 12 years to celebrate El Dorado’s long standing relationship with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The ceremony was held at the Marriott Hotel.

In a statement to the media, DDL said that, “Aged for 12 years, much like El Dorado’s enduring partnership with CPL, this rum is a unique blend of carefully selected marques from the historical Port Mourant Double Wooden Pot Still, Versailles Single Wooden Pot Still, the Uitvlugt French Savalle Still, and the Diamond Coffey Still.

The El Dorado Master Blender’s Special Edition Rum embodies the essence of DDL’s 12-year partnership with CPL—a journey marked by passion, commitment, camaraderie, and countless unforgettable moments.

Just as CPL brings the Caribbean and the world together through cricket, this rum unites rich flavours to deliver an experience that’s meant to be savored with every sip.”

DDL’s Chairman Komal Samaroo noted: “As we mark our 12th year as the official spirit of the CPL T20, we are thrilled to unveil the El Dorado Master Blender’s Special Edition Rum.

This limited edition represents more than a decade of collaborative spirit and dedication between El Dorado and the CPL, showcasing the unique heritage and flavours of our brand.

This new rum blend is crafted with the finest aged Marques from our historical stills, offering a taste experience as rich and diverse as the cricketing fans we unite. We are proud to celebrate this milestone with CPL, and our supporters, and we look forward to many more years of partnership and camaraderie.”

Pete Russell, CPL CEO, added: “Demerara Distillers Limited has been a fantastic partner for the CPL since the tournament’s inception in 2013 and we are delighted to still have them supporting us and Caribbean cricket as we enter our 12th tournament.

The CPL is the Biggest Party in Sport and the responsible enjoyment of El Dorado has done much to make the tournament what it is today. We would like to thank them for once again joining us in bringing the Caribbean vibes to the world and look forward to our partnership continuing for many years to come.”

The El Dorado Master Blender’s special edition 12-year-old rum is now available for sale at local retail outlets countrywide and all Duty-Free Shops.